A Dunedin doctor is facing at least a decade behind bars after he was found guilty of killing a teenage girl to save what was left of his dwindling medical career.

Venod Skantha will appear in the High Court in Dunedin this afternoon for sentencing.

On November 27 last year, a High Court jury found the 32-year-old guilty of murdering Amber-Rose Rush. He was also found guilty of four charges of threatening to kill – related to the Crown's star witness against him.

The trial involved three-and-a-half weeks of intense debate. Jurors heard statements from 92 witnesses – more than 60 of whom appeared in person. They also had more than a thousand pages of evidence and numerous exhibits to consider.

Advertisement

Skantha had earlier pleaded not guilty to murdering 16-year-old Rush – who was found in bed at her Corstorphine home with her throat slashed by horrified family members on February 3, 2018.

Her mother, Lisa Ann Rush, died four months later in a suspected suicide.

READ MORE:

• Amber-Rose Rush: Details of further crimes around Venod Skantha revealed

• Venod Skantha's erratic behaviour drew final warning from Southern District Health Board

• Dunedin doctor Venod Skantha found guilty of murder of Amber-Rose Rush

• Amber-Rose Rush murder: 'He was that lovely, sweet uncle. But I saw the devil'

The Court heard Skantha had killed the teen after a terse social media exchange. Rush had posted screenshots of their Facebook conversation on Instagram – in which she made claims he was supplying alcohol to minors and "touching up young girls".

She told him she was going to take her concerns to his employers at the Southern District Health Board. Little did Rush know, Skantha's career was already on thin ice.

Around seven months earlier, the house officer turned up to a sit down with his bosses at Dunedin Hospital on the wrong day, before trying to treat a patient while drunk. He narrowly escaped being fired when he told his supervisor his mother had unexpectedly died.

Skantha's mother is still alive.

Amber-Rose Rush of Dunedin was murdered in February 2018. Photo / Supplied

When Rush refused to take down the post, Skantha had a teenage associate drive him to her home. He snuck into her house using a hidden spare key, before attacking her in her own bed with a kitchen knife.

Advertisement

The court heard he and the teen then fled to Blackwell Quarry, and to his girlfriend's Balclutha home, to destroy the evidence.

Amber-Rose's family, including father Stephen Rush, stepfather Brandon MacNee, brother Jayden and sister Shantelle, followed Skantha throughout his numerous court appearances.

After he was found guilty, Stephen thanked the police for their hard work.

"Also to the judge, jury and prosecution for the time and effort it took to get some justice for our beautiful young hero.

"This has been such a horrendous time for us all. For all the family we are very thankful to everyone out there who has helped us, individually and as a family.

"The taking of Amber-Rose's life has affected us as a family in every way. Two family members are now gone and everyone else somehow has to find a way to move on.

"We thank you all."