A cruise ship docked in Sydney is in lockdown while health authorities test a man for possible coronavirus

It is understood the ship docked in Sydney this morning, having visited other Australian ports after travelling from New Zealand, The Australian newspaper reported.

The ship, Norwegian Jewel, was in New Zealand for a 10-day tour before arriving in Sydney today.

It is unclear where the man, who Australian media reports is Singaporean, boarded the vessel.

He fell ill with respiratory illness, The Australian reported.

The man was being tested as a precaution and had not yet been confirmed to have

coronavirus.

He has been taken from the ship and other passengers have now been allowed to disembark.

The cruise ship was last in New Zealand in February 10 at Port Chalmers near Dunedin.

The ship had also visited Auckland, Tauranga, Gisborne, Wellington and Akaroa.

The cruise ship hit the headlines during an earlier New Zealand visit in December when a man jumped over board near Mahia Peninsula and was never found.

CCTV footage showed the 62-year-old Australian jumping overboard from the Norwegian Jewel.

The 294-metre ship has a guest capacity of 2376 people and 1060 crew.