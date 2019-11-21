A promising Northland football player who collapsed and died after athletics training at school had an undiagnosed medical condition.

Donations are being collected for 13-year-old Aimee Lindsay's family following her death at Kamo Intermediate School on Monday and a gold coin soccer/sports' theme mufti day has been organised at the school today.

Funeral details are still being worked through.

The school wouldn't go into detail about her undiagnosed medical condition but urged families concerned about their child's wellbeing to make an appointment with the school over the next few weeks.

In a statement, the school thanked everyone for supporting Aimee's family, the school and community at an incredibly sad time.

"We are trying to support Aimee's family first and foremost as they deal with the sudden loss of a much loved daughter. We also have a plan in place, supported by the Ministry of Education, learning support specialists and local school counsellors, to support those affected.

"Many people have taken to social media to share their sympathy, compassion, aroha and heartfelt words of kindness for both the family and the school, which has been greatly appreciated at this very sad time."

"There has unfortunately been some inappropriate and incorrect comments made on social media that are causing distress to the family and the school.

"We ask for kindness and compassion and that out of respect for Aimee's family, the only comments made are ones from a place of love and support."

The school said a number of people have expressed a desire to donate to Aimee's family to support them with expenses.

Donations for Aimee's family can be made to the school's Parent Support Group account number 12.3093.0090722.01.