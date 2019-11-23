Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Opinion: Kamo's $6.6m cycleway shows Whangārei's coming of age

By Peter Shand
4 mins to read
Kamo's new $6.6m cycleway shows Whangārei's coming of age. Photo / John Stone

Kamo's new $6.6m cycleway shows Whangārei's coming of age. Photo / John Stone

COMMENT:

Whangārei's trainer wheels are definitely starting to come off its regional backwater status, thanks to projects such as the Kamo cycleway.

Another section of the cycleway is about to be officially opened but, regardless

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand