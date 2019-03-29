A young nurse who "blacked out" after a violent attack outside Middlemore Hospital says he won't be able to return to work for three months.

Jeffry, who did not want to give his surname, woke up face down on cold concrete with a burning ache in his left shoulder after being attacked while walking to a staff carpark last Saturday.

"I remember trying to call the police but my hand was shaking so bad I just couldn't," the 33-year-old told the Herald.

It was 7am and the young father, who had just finished a 12-hour shift, was walking to the Western Campus carpark on Orakau Rd with a colleague who was giving him a ride home.

His boss had let him go 10 minutes early so he could get home to his newborn baby.

Jeffry said it was oddly quiet as the pair walked out of the hospital.

"Usually I check my surroundings, but it was so quiet, too quiet, we just proceeded."

Then, out of nowhere his colleague was struck from behind.

"I couldn't react because after a second I was hit in the head and then on my shoulder which knocked me to the ground and for a second I got black out," Jeffry said.

He said he woke up to his colleague trying to chase the attackers.

Neither of the victims caught a clear view of the attackers' faces and they got away.

"All I know is there was two guys and one was wearing a navy jacket."

Within seconds of the attack, his colleague's wife showed up as they had planned to swap cars.

The pair were quickly taken to the intensive care unit, where they had only just finished their shift, and were discharged the following day.

Jeffry says he will be off work for about three months and finds out next week if he will need surgery for a broken collarbone.

A close-up of Jeffry's bruised collarbone a week after the attack. Photo / Supplied

"People think it's not that bad, just a few bruises, but it has majorly disrupted my family's life."

His wife is on maternity leave caring for their newborn child and toddler, and not working is problematic.

The attack was not an isolated incident. The hospital's Western campus carpark was known to have partygoers lingering.

Earlier this week, several pleas were made by the New Zealand Nurses Organisation union to help put staff fears to rest.

Nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants rallied in protest on Thursday outside the main entrance of the hospital.

They were angry with what they describe as a lack of care Counties Manukau District Health Board had shown for their personal safety.

Staff have demanded increased security cameras, fencing around the entire carpark, floodlights on every level of the carpark and security guards at the entrance and exit.

Registered nurse Sela Ikavuka, who worked at Middlemore Hospital, said so many requests for increased security had fallen on deaf ears.

"Staff cars being vandalised and stolen from the staff carpark, there are not enough car parks for staff coming for their late shifts.

"Now nursing staff are being brutalised by cowards and opportunists leaving my colleagues in ICU. None of this should have ever happened and no one should ever go through such things," Ikavuka said.

The DHB's chief executive, Margie Apa, last Saturday said she was appalled by the assaults and devastated staff had experienced this kind of unprovoked violence.

"Middlemore has had increased security at its carpark sites since May last year, with a further increase in security staff in December."

Police say they are making a number of enquiries including canvassing CCTV footage in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.