About two years after he put aside the rugby boots, former All Black great Piri Weepu is working at getting fit and healthy again - largely to keep up with his four young kids.

Weepu has also just wrapped up filming for the second season of his show Piri's Tiki Tour, a grassroots catch 'em-and-cook 'em style series.

The first episode will air on Māori TV on Tuesday.

Season one followed Weepu as he toured around the country, hunting and foraging with locals. He went pig hunting in Kaitaia, fly fishing in the Tongariro River and gathered weka from the Chathams.

The former rugby star described the second season as having "a bit more action" - full of activities like hunting and diving, set in picturesque locations.

"The locations we went to were beautiful spots," he said.

"Getting to meet local people that are really passionate about the outdoors and seeing how they provide food for their families - and sometimes the community as well."

Filming for season two came as Weepu was trying to get off the couch and get his health in order.

Piri diving for crayfish in Bluff. Photo / Supplied

Speaking to the Herald about life after rugby, Weepu said he wasn't as fit as he used to be, or should be.

"I probably spend more time on the couch than I should," he said.

The death of a friend last year had acted as an eye-opener.

Weepu himself has been struck down on the rugby field by bad health - his debut for Wairarapa Bush in 2017 was cut short when he suffered an asthma attack.

"I was a bit run down, was sick and it just all caught up with me," Weepu said of the incident.

About a year later, Weepu was convicted, and sentenced for driving with excess breath alcohol.

Weepu had taken his partner's Holden on a late night - or early morning - trip to a Lower Hutt McDonald's in search of something to eat.

But after ordering at the drive-thru window about 2.50am, Weepu fell asleep at the wheel of the car. Instead of waking up to a Big Mac, Weepu found himself face to face with a breathalyser.

These days, Weepu is focusing on keeping up with his four kids' sporting pursuits - and trying to stay active with a few friends.

"We've just started training a bit," he said.

"We want to be a lot healthier than we have been, so that we can be around to race our kids in the 50m race if they do try to challenge us.

"They might beat us, but it's about being able to be more active with their sports and stuff."