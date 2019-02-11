The third two-day junior doctors strike kicks off this morning, as a fourth round has been announced to happen later this month.

Resident medical officers or junior doctors employed by district health boards will take part in the strike action in parts of the country starting from 8am today.

Action will end at 8am on Thursday.

Members of the group will protest outside Auckland City Hospital, Christchurch Hospital, Hawke's Bay Hospital, Wellington Hospital, Dunedin Public Hospital and at the blood bank corner in Waikato.

The strikes come as doctors continue to call on district health boards for better pay and work conditions.

In a statement released by the NZ Resident Doctors' Association, senior advocate David Munro said: "As we continue to gain new members, the determination and strength of our resident doctors is reflected in our ballots.

"Until the DHBs accept that we will not give up essential clauses in our contract that safeguard our members, we will continue with planned strike action.''

The association has, however, lifted a strike notice in the Nelson region due to the fire situation there.

"Members of the RDA will not be undertaking planned strike action in Nelson this week,'' a notice said.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Nelson during this difficult time.''

The NZRDA is preparing for more strike action in two weeks; having announced its fourth 48-hour period protest yesterday.

That strike is scheduled to start on Tuesday, February 26.

Munro said mediation between the association and the DHBs will take place on Friday.