Resident doctors who are members of the NZRDA and employed by DHBs have voted to strike for a fourth time this year. The fourth 48-hour strike is scheduled for February 26 and 27.

"RMOs [resident medical officers, or junior doctors] have been overwhelmingly consistent in voting in favour of strike action.

"As we continue to gain new members, the determination and strength of our resident doctors is reflected in our ballots. Until the DHBs accept that we will not give up essential clauses in our contract that safeguard our members, we will continue with planned strike action," senior advocate David Munro said.



Mediation between the RDA and the DHBs will resume on Friday February 15.