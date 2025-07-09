The Pirates will be at home at Murray Salt Stadium this weekend against arch-rivals Tauranga Sports.

The Jordan Cup (WBOPRS Challenge Trophy) went full circle during the regular season, with Tauranga Sports locking the rugby prize away for the summer, after repelling a spirited challenge 28-21 from Mount Maunganui.

Tauranga Sports started the season with the Jordan Cup but lost it to Greerton Marist.

It changed hands three times, before Te Puke Sports took control and repelled four challenges, before losing the trophy to Tauranga Sports.

Te Puna took the top spot in the Development title race, when they won the top of the table clash with Whakarewarewa, 27-25, in the early action at Puarenga Park. They will meet Tauranga Sports in semifinal one on Saturday.

Semifinal two will be fought out between Whakarewarewa and Mount Maunganui after the Mount took out a knife-edge encounter with Tauranga Sports, 28-26.

The penultimate Colts/Under 85kg round robin play saw competition front-runners Te Puke Sports put under severe pressure, before they emerged with the win points on offer, with a 17-15 win over Greerton Marist.

Mount Maunganui got home from Tauranga Sports 31-27, Taupō beat Pāpāmoa 24-17, and Marist St Michael’s defeated Te Teko.

In the Central Bay of Plenty Senior A competition Rotoiti and Marist have booked home semifinals this weekend.

Top seed Rotoiti will play fourth seed Reporoa while second seed Marist plays Ngongotaha at Marist Park.

Last weekend’s games saw Marist defeat Kahukura 33-20 while Waikite defended the Tai Mitchell Shield 18-14 over Ngongotaha.

Eastern Pirates beat Murupara 38- 5.

BOPRU/WBOPRS Rugby results July 5 2025

Baywide Premier: Te Puke Sports 29 Rangataua 5, Tauranga Sports 28 Mount Maunganui 21, Whakarewarewa 57 Te Puna 10.

Points Table (Provisional) Whakarewarewa 48, Te Puke Sports 47, Tauranga Sports 41, Greerton Marist 35, Te Puna 30, Mount Maunganui 25, Rangataua 2.

2025 Semifinals (Subject to BOPRU confirmation) Whakarewarewa v Greerton Marist, Te Puke Sports v Tauranga Sports.

Baywide Development: Te Puke Sports 38 Rangataua 15, Mount Maunganui 28 Tauranga Sports 26, Te Puna 27 Whakarewarewa 25.

Points Table (Provisional) Te Puna 47, Whakarewarewa 45, Mount Maunganui 38, Tauranga Sports 33, Greerton Marist 30, Te Puke Sports 23, Rangataua 9.

2025 Semifinals (subject to BOPRU confirmation) Te Puna v Tauranga Sports, Whakarewarewa v Mount Maunganui.

Baywide Colts/U85kg: Taupō 24 Pāpāmoa 17, Te Puke Sports 17 Greerton Marist 15, Mount Maunganui 31, Tauranga Sports 27, Marist St Michael’s defeated Te Teko.

Central BOP Senior A: Marist 33 Kahukura 20, Waikite 18 Ngongotaha 14, Eastern Pirates 38 Murupara 5, Reporoa v Rotoiti - no game

2025 semifinals: Rotoiti v Reporoa, Marist v Ngongotaha

Jordan Cup 2025 (WBOPRS Challenge Trophy)

2024 Holder – Tauranga Sports

2025 Holder – Tauranga Sports

Round One (March 22) Greerton Marist 49 Tauranga Sports 10

Round Two (March 29) Te Puna 24 Greerton Marist 22

Round Four (April 12) Tauranga Sports 42 Te Puna 36 (HT 22-17)

Round Five (April 26) Te Puke Sports 51 Tauranga Sports 21

Round Six (May 3) Te Puke Sports 28 Te Puna 19

Round Seven (May 10) Te Puke Sports 81 Rangataua 5

Round Nine (May 24) Te Puke Sports 38 Mount Maunganui 35

Round Ten (June 7) Te Puke Sports 17 Greerton Marist 15

Round Twelve (June 20) Tauranga Sports 36 Te Puke Sports 22

Round Fourteen (July 5) Tauranga Sports 28 Mount Maunganui 21