A former Maketu Pies employee summed it up.

"Probably the best outcome you could have got." That was her reaction to the news a local iwi trust had bought Maketu Pies.

The iconic Bay business went into receivership earlier this month but last week it was revealed Te Arawa Management Ltd, the commercial subsidiary of Te Arawa Lakes Trust, is the new owner.

The business has been operating in Maketū for about 36 years and is the community's biggest employer of about 40 staff, mostly locals.

When it went into receivership there were fears it could close for good but

