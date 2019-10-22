A former Maketu Pies employee summed it up.

"Probably the best outcome you could have got." That was her reaction to the news a local iwi trust had bought Maketu Pies.

The iconic Bay business went into receivership earlier this month but last week it was revealed Te Arawa Management Ltd, the commercial subsidiary of Te Arawa Lakes Trust, is the new owner.

The business has been operating in Maketū for about 36 years and is the community's biggest employer of about 40 staff, mostly locals.

When it went into receivership there were fears it could close for good but the iwi trust has given the business a lifeline.

It means the company on Little Waihi Rd will stay in local hands and continue to employ locals and put Maketū on the map.

Other companies have not been so fortunate.

Tauranga building company Coast Homes Limited went into liquidation in September and was revealed to owe more than $2 million to creditors.

Earlier this month Spice Traders was placed in receivership and is estimated to owe nearly $480,000.

When a business goes into receivership or liquidation, it can mean job losses, a loss of economic confidence and livelihoods.

Maketu Pies is the biggest employer in Maketū and if it were to close that would have been a huge loss to the village.

Its seems everyone knows about Maketu Pies. Its pies are stocked in most major supermarkets including Countdown, Pak'nSave, New World and Four Square stores.

One hundred, sometimes 200, pies fly off the shelves at its neighbouring dairy each day and the factory makes 15,000 to 20,000 pies a day on average.

Maketu Pies is clearly valued and I hope the lifeline it was fortunate enough to be given means it will be survive for years to come.

Hopefully the new owners can ensure the business is successful in the future and avoids being at risk of closing again.

Businesses and jobs make a town thrive.