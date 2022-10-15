Kanye West is not okay - but his comments still need to be shut down. Photo / AP

That Kanye West thrives on controversy is not news worth wasting ink on but his latest compilation of offensive and hurtful comments and actions needs pointing out - and shutting down.

In just a few days, the rapper sometimes known as Ye has managed to find new ways to insult and hurt entire sections of the world population.

It's hard to keep track of all his horrific comments but let's try to recap just the last few days.

In no particular order: Kanye wore a "White Lives Matter" to the Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week, called the "Black Lives Matter" movement a "scam", attacked Lizzo with comments about her weight, and made anti-Semitic comments, including threatening to go "death con 3" on Jewish people (although he meant "Defcon 3" but couldn't even get that bit right). Also, this week, a TMZ reporter came out alleging that Kanye said he "loved" Hitler. Am I forgetting anything? Probably - but I think I've made my point.

None of this is okay.

The problem with Kanye's comments is that they do not exist in a vacuum - and they exist because we, as a society, have allowed them to exist.

Proving that, among other flaws, humans have exceptionally crap memories, fascism is on the rise, around the world.

As actor David Schwimmer pointed out in an Instagram post this week, "If we don't call someone as influential as Kanye out for his divisive, ignorant and anti-Semitic words then we are complicit. Silence is complicity."

The Friends star did not mince his words when shutting down the rapper's comments.

"Anti-Semitism is on the rise globally," Schwimmer wrote. "Jews make up only 2.4 per cent of the population of the United States but are the victims of more than 60 per cent of all religious hate crimes. Whether or not Kanye West is mentally ill, there's no question he is a bigot. His hate speech calls for violence against Jews," he added.

The actor was not the only celebrity to condemn the rapper's comments against Jewish people.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis also shared her shock during an interview with US TV show Today.

She recalled that she "woke up and burst into tears" after reading West's now-deleted post.

"'Defcon 3 on Jewish people?' What are you doing?" she said. "I mean, it's bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world, but on Twitter? On a portal to pour that in, as if Jewish people haven't had it hard enough."

She also took to Twitter to directly ask Kanye West to stop inciting violence against Jews.

"The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop," Curtis wrote.

The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop. pic.twitter.com/8iFuKwwspw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 9, 2022

Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism. — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 10, 2022

While Kanye's battle with mental illness has long been brought up whenever he finds himself tangled in controversy (which is often), as Roxane Gay wrote on Twitter, "Anti-Semitism is not a symptom of mental illness."

"Kanye has shown us who he is, repeatedly. Anti-Semitism is not a symptom of mental illness. He is a bigot," she wrote. "He says whatever the hell he wants and people treat him like a harmless amusement. But there is nothing harmless about us anti-Semitism, racism and misogyny."

Also, Kanye has shown us who he is, repeatedly. Anti-semitism is not a symptom of mental illness. He is a bigot. He says whatever the hell he wants and people treat him like a harmless amusement. But there is nothing harmless about us anti-semitism, racism and misogyny. — roxane gay (@rgay) October 10, 2022

There is nothing amusing about Kanye's comments - and there's also nothing harmless about them.

This is not some anonymous dude behind his keyboard in his stinky bedroom with a weird username with lots of numbers on it. Kanye West has a massive platform - around 50 million followers between his Twitter and his Instagram accounts. This is a man who, for reasons my elderly millennial brain cannot comprehend, influences enough young people to be dangerous. Around 50 million people saw an artist they admire threaten violence on Jewish people.

He may have tweeted it because of delusions brought on by mental illness or he may have tweeted it because he is, indeed, a bigot. We can't know the cause of the tweet for sure - but what we do know is that it can have serious, deeply hurtful consequences.

We can have sympathy for Kanye West and his battle with mental illness while also speaking out against hurtful comments he makes. If someone who is unwell starts a fire, you still do your best to put the fire out. You don't just go, "Yeah, he's not well", shrug and let it all burn to the ground.

True friends will urge Ye to seek help, away from the public eye, rather than treat his comments as an entertaining spectacle, or see it as just another celebrity being a bit eccentric.

Jack Antonoff, who also spoke up against the rapper's comments, put it pretty bluntly: "I would just do anything to wake up and not hear about Kanye, especially when it's about the f****** Jews, man."