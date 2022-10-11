Lizzo has seemingly responded to Kanye West's remarks about her weight. Photo / Getty Images

Lizzo has seemingly hit back at Kanye West's comments about her weight.

The singer told the audience at her concert in Toronto on Friday that, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf***ing name in their motherf***ng mouth for no motherf***ing reason," reports Page Six.

"I'm minding my fat, black, beautiful business!" she added, asking her Canadian fans, "Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?"

The rapper referenced Lizzo during an appearance on Fox News. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after Kanye West brought up her weight during a Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson last week.

"When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it's actually unhealthy," he said, adding, "It's demonic."

The rapper appeared on Carlson's show after criticism over his "White Lives Matter" shirts at the Yeezy fashion show in Paris last week.

Several celebrities, such as Jaden Smith and Jodie Turner-Smith, said the design was harmful and offensive, with the backlash leading the rapper to feud with stars like Justin Bieber and Gigi Hadid.

By Sunday, West was restricted from Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms' standards by posting anti-Semitic remarks.

According to a Meta spokesperson, Instagram deleted content from Ye's (formerly known as Kanye West) Instagram page and placed a restriction on the account after the company said that the rapper violated its rules and guidelines.

However, they did not specifically confirm what piece of content was in breach of their rules.

Meta has a policy of putting restrictions on users after repeated violations, which could temporarily prevent the user from sharing posts, writing comments or sending direct messages.

However, the restriction comes a day after he made a now-deleted-post many described as anti-Semitic.

In the post, Ye shared a screenshot of a text exchange he said he had with Sean "Diddy" Combs, with the caption "Jesus is Jew."

The message from Ye appeared to show Ye claiming that Combs was controlled by Jewish people, a reference to a long-standing anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.