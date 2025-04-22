The Billy T Award – given to the best rising comedian in New Zealand – famously went 10 years without being awarded to a female comedian. It has now been won by women for the past six festivals.

" I think things are improving, but I still get mad when I see only one woman on the line-up," Cosgrove said, “which does happen all the time.”

She said the run of female winners can mask other imbalances, referencing an argument she had with a male comic last year.

“I was like, oh my God, yay, two women have been nominated for the Fred. And they were like, ‘well, women have taken out the Billy’. And I was like, ‘only two women have ever won the Fred’."

The Fred Award is given to the best New Zealand show at the festival – with Jan Maree and Rose Matafeo the only women to have won it.

McKenzie said that in general, the local comedy industry is in a positive place, with a lot of support in the industry.

" Every week, I’m going to watch someone’s like run through of their show, or sitting in someone’s living room while they like test jokes.. But that’s what you gotta do. ‘Cause then who’s gonna do it for you if you don’t do it for them too, you know?"

Beyond stand-up, there are plenty of other opportunities to perform.

Connolly, she played a big role behind the scenes in horror movie X, acting as the body double to lead actress Mia Goth – who had a dual role in the film.

“What I really loved about her, which I took from it, was her, she was really assertive on set. I haven’t seen that degree, but like it was really cool for her to take full ownership of her characters.”

Cosgrove had a supporting role in Madam, Three’s comedy-drama series about an ethical brothel.

She said it could be difficult to perform on that show, as all jokes had to be delivered to silence.

But she had a special moment with series lead Rachel Griffiths.

“Rachel at one point was like, ‘I was really nervous about coming to do this show because New Zealanders are so funny’.

“And then we had this scene where she pulled me aside and she was like, ‘how are you doing it different every time and it’s still funny?’

“It was a very sweet thing to say.”

Billy T’ Billy is a NZ Herald podcast celebrating local comedy, in partnership with the New Zealand International Comedy Festival. New episodes are out every Wednesday.

The festival runs from May 2 to 25 in Auckland and Wellington.

You can follow the podcast at iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.