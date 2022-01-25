Following the crash, a source claimed that Arnie was "fine" and was mainly concerned for the inured woman in the other vehicle. Photo / Getty Images

The driver of a vehicle that was involved in a crash with Arnold Schwarzenegger late last week has spoken out about the accident, saying that she thought she was "hallucinating" when she saw who her car had collided with.

Habiba Muminova suffered injuries when the former Governor of California's SUV collided with a Prius and then hit her car while she was waiting at a red light to turn right on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on Friday and she was stunned when she discovered the identity of the driver who'd jolted her vehicle.

The woman - who works in patient transport and was accompanying someone to hospital at the time - told TMZ she "felt like she was hallucinating" when she saw the Hollywood star exit his damaged vehicle because he is "one of her favourite actors".

The jolt from the impact was so strong, Muminova initially feared she had broken her back. She is planning to see a doctor this week because she is "experiencing pain in her spine and back, from the shoulder down her left side".

And the woman has also sought legal advice since her car was left "badly damaged", meaning it could become "impossible for her to transport patients around town".

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, but no arrests have been made and alcohol is not thought to have been a factor in the accident, ABC7 reports.

Following the smash, a source claimed that Schwarzenegger was "fine" and was mainly concerned for the inured party.

The source said: "He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured."

The crash took place shortly after the Twins star finally finalised his divorce from Maria Shriver.

Shriver actually filed for divorce in 2011 after 25 years of marriage.

The Terminator star previously described their split as his "biggest failure", and conceded that their separation was entirely his fault after he admitted to fathering a son with their long-time housekeeper Mildred Baena.

He said: "That was, without any doubt, the biggest setback and the biggest failure. You can't point the finger at anyone else."