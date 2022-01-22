The Terminator star was involved in a collision in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels "fine" after being involved in a multi-vehicle car accident on Friday (local time).

The 74-year-old actor was involved in a collision that occurred on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue in Los Angeles, and left one woman needing help for her injuries.

A source told People: "He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured."

Schwarzenegger - who is the former Governor of California - was travelling in a Yukon when he collided with a red Toyota Prius.

The Hollywood star's vehicle rolled atop the other car, before it turned over and collided with a Porsche Cayenne, according to TMZ.

The other driver suffered injuries and was reportedly taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, but no arrests have been made and alcohol is not thought to have been a factor in the accident, ABC7 reports.

The crash took place shortly after Schwarzenegger finalised his divorce from Maria Shriver. The celebrity duo recently settled their split in a court in Los Angeles.

Maria, 66 - who has Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24, with the actor - actually filed for divorce in 2011.

The "Terminator" star - who married Maria in 1986 - previously described their split as his biggest "biggest failure", and conceded that their separation was entirely his fault after he admitted to fathering a son with their long-time housekeeper Mildred Baena.

He said: "That was, without any doubt, the biggest setback and the biggest failure. You can't point the finger at anyone else."

At the time of their break-up, they said in a statement: "This has been a time of great personal and professional transition for each of us.

"After a great deal of thought, reflection, discussion and prayer, we came to this decision together."