Variety, the Hollywood trade “bible”, said the eight-part show existed “as a sort of celebration of all things Duchess of Sussex”, adding that, as with her previous media offerings, “no amount of praise seems enough”.
Its scathing review suggested that Meghan did not have the natural savvy or competence of doyennes of the cookery and lifestyle television field, such as Martha Stewart and Ina Garten, and mocked her comparatively vacuous comments and creations.
Time magazine, which named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex among its 100 most influential people of 2021, said that Meghan came across as bland.
It added that when they left the UK, the Sussexes had promised to show the reality behind the royal veneer but instead had become too focused on their own “rigid propaganda machine”.
The Duchess announced the second series with a short video on her Instagram page in which she danced in celebration in her garden.
The clip was captioned: “Lettuce romaine calm… or not (!) because I’m thrilled to share that Season 2 of With Love, Meghan, is coming.”
The lifestyle show depicts Meghan showing her famous friends and other guests how to “elevate” the otherwise mundane, such as decorating cream cheese sandwiches and egg dishes with edible flowers and leaving homemade bath salts and popcorn on guests’ bedside tables.
Despite widespread criticism, it debuted in Netflix’s top 10 in both the UK and the US.
The Duchess celebrated the milestone on her Instagram page, adding: “Thank you to all of you around the world who are tuning in.”
The story was shortly followed with a reel of clips of her cooking and gardening, captioned: “Oh, how I love ASMR!
“If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!
“Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life! @netflix”
The clip highlighted sounds such as bacon sizzling in a pan, eggs cracking, pepper being ground and vegetables and plants being chopped and snipped.
Meghan’s business venture, As Ever, was launched to coincide with the show, after a series of delays and hiccups.
The products available for sale from the spring include “raspberry spread in keepsake packaging” and limited-edition wildflower honey with honeycomb, as well as flower sprinkles “for beautifying meals and sweet treats” and dried cookie and crepe mixes.
The Duchess revealed that the dried shortbread mix was inspired by her “time in England”.