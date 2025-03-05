'With Love, Meghan' is a laid-back cooking and talking show that reveals the Duchess' favourite tips and tricks for cooking, gardening, crafting, and more. Photo / Netflix
Meghan Markle’s new cooking and lifestyle show has just been released on Netflix following a lengthy wait, and viewers have been left divided over what they think of the Duchess’ unusual tips and tricks.
All eight episodes of With Love, Meghan were released by Netflix on March 4. It was originally going to be made available on January 15, but the Duchess of Sussex pushed the date back in the wake of the devastating wildfires that tore through Los Angeles that month.
The new eight-part series follows Meghan embracing home life as she shares “personal tips and tricks” and teaches how to strive for “playfulness over perfection” in her day-to-day routine.
Filmed in a hired home near her and Prince Harry’s US$14 million ($24.7m) home in Montecito, California, Meghan was joined by celebrity guests – including former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, actor Mindy Kaling, and celebrity chef Roy Choi – for several of the episodes.
When the producers asked if she’d be including doughnuts in her “surprise breakfast stuff” with her children, the Duchess replied: “My kids would love this for breakfast. What child wouldn’t love a doughnut for breakfast?
Other little jobs Meghan revealed she’d taken on before included being a “coat-check girl” in Chicago and a bartender, although she admitted serving drinks was not her forte.
4. Prince Harry loves his breakfast (and chicken)
Meghan made her husband’s preference for certain foods known throughout the show, while acknowledging in episode two that she takes “a lot of pride in making breakfast for my family” every morning.
In the episode with Kaling, the pair were discussing how best to season eggs when Meghan said: “I have a family, a husband, who no matter what meal is put in front of him before he tastes it puts salt on, so I try to under-salt.”
“I love knowing that your husband loves it salty,” Kaling joked in response.
In another episode, Meghan said her husband “H” was a “great cook” and praised his ability to make “the best scrambled eggs”, noting his proficiency in making a “really good breakfast”.
“I find when I’m cooking bacon, my kitchen very immediately becomes full of husband and three dogs,” Meghan said while making brunch.
“It’s not my perfume that’s bringing them all in. My bacon brings all the boys to the yard.”
It’s not just bacon and eggs either. Meghan also revealed while cooking fried chicken with Choi that all her family members share a love for it.
“My grandma, my mom’s mom, used to fry chicken, but I love it and my husband loves fried chicken too.”
5. Meghan avoids mentioning the royals
Although the Duchess steered clear of any conversations related to her time in the royal family, she appeared to make references to how her lifestyle has changed since her and Harry’s shock departure in 2020.
In the final episode of With Love, Meghan, the 43 year old explained how her “new chapter” included “part of that creativity that I’ve missed so much”.
She also talked of the process of “healing” something that had become “broken”, without alluding to what it was.
Speaking to guests – including her husband and mother Doria Rangland – in the show’s finale, Meghan said: “I just want to raise a glass to you guys. This feels like a new chapter that I’m so excited that I’m able to share and I’ve been able to learn from all of you. So I just thank you for all the love and support.
“And here we go, there’s a business! All of that is part of that creativity that I’ve missed so much, so thank you for loving me so much and celebrating with me,” she added.