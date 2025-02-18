Advertisement
Meghan Markle makes surprise announcement after failed lifestyle brand

By Joshua Haigh
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Meghan Markle in the trailer for her new Netflix show With Love, Meghan. Photo / Netflix

Meghan Markle announced her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard last year, but things did not go as planned for the Duchess.

Instead of becoming the lifestyle mogul she had dreamt of, the Duchess instead found herself locked in legal battles.

And now, as a result, her next move has finally been revealed.

Meghan has officially confirmed her American Riviera Orchard venture has been axed, and will be replaced by a new lifestyle brand in partnership with Netflix.

“Cat’s out of the bag. I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long,” said the star.

She revealed that while working on her upcoming Netflix series she has also been plotting a comeback for her brand, now called As Ever.

“Last year I thought American Riviera Orchard is a great name [but] it limited me to products manufactured and grown in this area.

“Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show [With Love, Meghan] but as my partner in business. It was huge.”

The Duchess of Sussex referred to Prince Harry as her ‘Valentine’ when she shared a never-before-seen image of the pair on February 14. Photo / @meghan
“As Ever essentially means as it’s always been,” Meghan said. “Of course there will be fruit preserves – jam is my jam. There’s so many more products that I loved [and] use in my home. It’s time to share it with you. So I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

Hinting what is to come, Meghan revealed that it dates back to her blogging days with The Tig.

She added: “I’ve always loved cooking, crafting and gardening. This is what I do and I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years but now I can.”

Meghan Markle has announced the new name of her lifestyle brand, formerly known as American Riviera Orchard. Photo / @meghan
The launch will tie in with Netflix opening up its first two high street stores inside malls in Dallas and Philadelphia.

“This is make or break for Meghan,” a source told the Daily Mail last week.

Fans rushed to comment on Meghan’s announcement, with many sharing their excitement to see what she has up her sleeve.

One fan commented: “Meghan Markle is finally revealing her new project: As Ever! A brand that reflects everything she loves - cooking, gardening, hosting, and finding joy in the everyday.”

“Can’t wait to see everything she’s been creating with so much passion! Sending love and excitement for this beautiful new chapter!” added another.

However, others hit out at Meghan and claimed she’s trying to distract from the recent reports about her.

“The PR to divert from being disaster tourists is HILARIOUS,” remarked one.

“You were in the royal family, you were fired and sent packing. And now you are selling jam,” another replied.

