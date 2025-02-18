“As Ever essentially means as it’s always been,” Meghan said. “Of course there will be fruit preserves – jam is my jam. There’s so many more products that I loved [and] use in my home. It’s time to share it with you. So I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”
Hinting what is to come, Meghan revealed that it dates back to her blogging days with The Tig.
She added: “I’ve always loved cooking, crafting and gardening. This is what I do and I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years but now I can.”
The launch will tie in with Netflix opening up its first two high street stores inside malls in Dallas and Philadelphia.
“This is make or break for Meghan,” a source told the Daily Mail last week.
Fans rushed to comment on Meghan’s announcement, with many sharing their excitement to see what she has up her sleeve.
One fan commented: “Meghan Markle is finally revealing her new project: As Ever! A brand that reflects everything she loves - cooking, gardening, hosting, and finding joy in the everyday.”
“Can’t wait to see everything she’s been creating with so much passion! Sending love and excitement for this beautiful new chapter!” added another.