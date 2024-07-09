You know him as Will Ferrell, but the A-lister’s real name is something entirely different.
The actor - who starred in Daddy’s Home, Step Brothers, Elf, and other top-grossing films - has made a name for himself as Will, but he recently revealed that his real name is one that he felt “embarrassed” about as a kid.
While appearing on Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s MeSsy podcast earlier this week to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his and Applegate’s film Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, he said he would get embarrassed when people called him by his legal name, John.
“This is a minor thing in terms of - it’s not really even trauma - but I remember feeling so embarrassed because my real name is John, John William Ferrell, so first day of school, I’d be John. The teacher would be like ‘John Ferrell?’ and it was so embarrassing to me to have to say ‘Here, but I go by Will, I don’t go by John.’”