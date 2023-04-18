National want to double RSE workers and add residency pathways, Canterbury feral cat hunt called off after backlash and Kiwis spending $1,700 more on travel over the past year in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Harry Styles and Will Ferrell will be the final guests on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

It had been rumoured that a reunited One Direction - made up of Styles, 29, Liam Payne, 29, Louis Tomlinson, 31, and Niall Horan, 29, and former member Zayn Malik, 30 - could be making a comeback in full on Corden’s last-ever episode, but such speculation has since been quashed, and fans will have to make do with one fifth of the boy band instead.

Harry Styles performs in Crosswalk the Concert on The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Photo / Getty Images

A post on The Late Late Show official Twitter account read: “Just announced: @Harry_Styles and Will Ferrell will be the guests for our #LateLateShow finale on April 27th!”

Styles is no stranger to the show, having appeared on a number of occasions, and he has even filled in for his pal Corden as guest host several times.

One of the first times he appeared on the programme was in 2015 as part of One Direction.

Elf star Ferrell’s upcoming appearance brings Corden’s show full circle, as the Hollywood actor was one of his first guests when the show launched in March 2015.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, December 20, 2018, with guests RuPaul Charles and Will Ferrell. Photo / Getty Images

Bosses of The Late Late Show recently played down speculation that One Direction would be appearing in Corden’s finale episode, but insisted there is an “absolutely brilliant” two-hour ep to come.

A tweet on The Late Late Show Twitter account read: “Nobody loves theboys more than us … but this story just isn’t true. What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th. (sic)”

Stars including Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Bryan Cranston, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone are all rumoured to be appearing in Corden’s final episode, and Adele is expected to be one of Corden’s final Carpool Karaoke guests.