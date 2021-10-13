Why Tom Cruise's face looks different: How the actor's appearance has changed over the years

The actor raised some eyebrows with his appearance at a baseball game. Video / NBC Sports

The actor raised some eyebrows with his appearance at a baseball game. Video / NBC Sports

Tom Cruise made headlines when he was spotted at a baseball game this week, and now a doctor has weighed in on why his face looks different.

It was Cruise's appearance that had several fans talking, saying he looked different from his usual self on screen. Some even compared him to recently deceased comedian Norm Macdonald.

"Didn't realise Tom Cruise had signed on to a Norm Macdonald biopic," one person tweeted.

"Am I the only one who thinks this isn't Tom Cruise but just some random dude who looks kind of like him?" another wrote in confusion.

The 59-year-old actor and his son Connor were watching the Giants play the Dodgers in the National League Division series, reports Fox News.

Cruise happily posed for photos with fans and chatted with people in the crowd - and was all smiles when his face showed up on the big screen amid the game. He waved as the song Danger Zone from Top Gun's soundtrack was played in the stadium.

Am I the only one who thinks this isn’t Tom Cruise but just some random dude who looks kind of like him? https://t.co/xhxI7ANCB6 — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) October 10, 2021

It was a rare outing for the actor, who's known for keeping a low profile when he's not filming.

Dr Alice Henshaw spoke to The Sun about his new look - she's the owner and practitioner of Harley Street Injectables. Henshaw says Cruise's look could because of fillers, but its also possible there are other reasons why he face appears more puffy than some fans are used to.

"Tom definitely looks swollen and puffy, which could be due to filler, post procedure swelling or weight gain," Henshaw told The Sun.

"A side profile view of him shows his neck is also quite swollen. Filler would not be placed in this area, which signifies it would not be filler but rather swelling or weight gain.

"Often surgical procedure such as a platysmal plasty, or neck lift, combined with a mid-facelift could create this type of swelling in these areas, and scars are easily disguised."

Henshaw added he may simply be dealing with weight fluctuation.

Timeline of Tom Cruise's looks over the years

1986

At just 24 years old, Cruise's career sky rocketed to fame when he starred in the movie Top Gun.

Tom Cruise on the set of Top Gun, one of his most iconic roles. Photo / Getty Images

1996

During the '90s, Cruise embraced the flowing locks that look reminiscent of a Pantene ad.

Tom Cruise pictured in 1996. Photo / Getty Images

2002

Even Tom Cruise had braces.

After his split from Nicole Kidman, Cruise turned to orthodontics to perfect his pearly whites.

Yes, even Tom Cruise sported braces and a longer haircuit in 2002. Photo / Getty Images

2010

Of course by this point in his career Cruise's look was bound to change, especially with his action movie roles.

He appeared slightly more polished in 2010, but was beginning to show some signs of getting older.

Tom Cruise attends the UK Film Premiere of 'Knight And Day' in July 2010. Photo / Getty Images

2012

Cruise sparked rumours he had undergone a nose job two years later - and he was even ratted out by a fellow actor.

Cruise told Playboy in 2012 when asked if he had ever had plastic surgery: "I haven't and never would."

Tom Cruise attends the world premiere of Jack Reacher in 2012. Photo / Getty Images

But Cuba Gooding Jr insisted in an interview with a US TV show he "absolutely" had work done.

2016

Cruise displayed somewhat of a puffier look to his cheeks at the 2016 Bafta awards, which can sometimes point to evidence of Botox or fillers.

Tom Cruise pictured in 2016 at the Baftas. Photo / Getty Images

Either way, when you're an A-list star it's almost expected you'd have some kind of work done at some point, right?

2018

The Mission Impossible star appeared to have slimmed down slightly from previous years, and showed some normal signs of getting older.

Tom Cruise at the UK Premiere of Mission: Impossible - Fallout at the BFI Imax on July 13, 2018. Photo / Getty Images

His lines in his forehead appear slightly more pronounced.