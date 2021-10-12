David Bowie's estate to release posthumous album to mark his 75th birthday

The late pop icon will be honoured on his 75th birthday with new releases. Photo / Getty Images

David Bowie's estate will release a posthumous album to mark the music legend's 75th birthday next year.

The star died two days after his 69th birthday in 2016 after battling cancer. He would have been turning 75 on January 8, 2022.

And now according to papers filed by his estate, there are several releases in the works to mark the milestone.

Bowie's widow Iman and children Alexandria and Duncan are looking at releasing memorabilia and merchandise as well as music and videos.

"David's 75th birthday would have been a big deal, and the estate wants to mark it," a source said.

"There is still a huge appetite for more material, recordings and all things Bowie. It's a perfect time to release some.

"Obviously they want to be careful to keep to stuff they feel David would have approved of."

It was also recently announced that Bowie's lost 2001 album Toy will be released later this year.

He had "revisited" his past material for the record, combining new tracks with updated versions of tunes from 1964 and 1971.

The collection will be released on November 26, including revisited gems like his debut single Liza Jane as well as Silly Boy Blue and You've Got a Habit of Leaving.

The Toy box set will also come with an unplugged collection of 13 songs from the album.

The late music star's estate also recently landed a deal with Warner Music Group, with the label now owning the rights to Bowie's whole back catalogue, apart from his pre-1968 recordings.

The label already owned the rights to Bowie's music released between 1968 and 1999.

And the Sony-released records Heathen, Reality, The Next Day and Blackstar will also be housed with Warner Music Group from 2023.