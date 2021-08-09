Why Quentin Tarantino refuses to share his $171m fortune with his mother

Quentin Tarantino has shared the reason he doesn't support his mother financially. Photo / Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino refuses to help his mother financially, after she mocked his writing ambitions.

Although the 58-year-old writer and director is now one of Hollywood's biggest names, he is still bitter that his mother Connie - who turns 75 next month - did not support his writing dreams and he vowed at the age of 12 never to share his fortune with her.

Tarantino is estimated to be worth US$120 million (NZ$171m).

Speaking on The Moment podcast, which is hosted by Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman, Tarantino recalled his mother siding with his teachers after he got in trouble for writing screenplays at school.

He said: "[She] was b******* at me about that ... and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, 'Oh, and by the way, this little writing career,' with the finger quotes and everything. This little writing career that you're doing? That s*** is over.'

"When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I go, 'OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There's no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that'."

When asked if he had stuck to that vow, Quentin said: "Yeah. I helped her out with a jam with the IRS. But no house. No Cadillac, no house.

"There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children.

"Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what's meaningful to them."