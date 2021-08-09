Tiger King star Joe Exotic is 'concerned' his cancer might be spreading

Joe Exotic in 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Mystery'. Photo / Netflix

Joe Exotic is "concerned" his cancer might be spreading.

The Tiger King star - who is currently in the midst of serving a 22-year sentence for plotting to have animal rights activist Carole Baskin murdered, and for multiple wildlife violations - says he hasn't received any treatment for his ailments since May and has been in a lot of pain.

He said: "They are concerned it is in my stomach and pelvis. I have not had any treatment or anything since May. I puke when I pee - the pain is that bad. I'm losing weight all the time and the pain in my hip and pelvis hurts. I limp to walk. And my stomach has hurt for over a year. When we find out where and how bad it is I will decide if I am going to do treatment. If it's stage three or four I'll let it take me."

Exotic claims he has been asking for colonoscopy and endoscopy for months as he slammed life in prison, claiming it is "worse than at any humane society for dogs".

He told The Sun newspaper: "I have been waiting for a colonoscopy and endoscopy since October. Medical treatment in a prison is worse than at any humane society for dogs ... This is crazy how they put people in here and just let you die. The things that I've seen and the dead people I've seen wheeled out of here is outrageous and it's time that our president and our politicians hear the truth."