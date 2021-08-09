Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Erik Thomson: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

8 minutes to read
Actor Erik Thomson. Photo / Fiona Goodall

Actor Erik Thomson. Photo / Fiona Goodall

By:
MYSTORY

Erik Thomson is a Scottish-born, New Zealand raised Australia-based actor who has won numerous awards for his stage and screen work and has starred in several popular television series including Packed to the Rafters, 800

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.