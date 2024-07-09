Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Why my third true crime book will be my last - Steve Braunias

Steve Braunias
By
8 mins to read
The Survivors: Stories of Death and Desperation is the third book in Steve Braunias' trilogy of true-crime narratives and, he says, his last. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Survivors: Stories of Death and Desperation is the third book in Steve Braunias' trilogy of true-crime narratives and, he says, his last. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Steve Braunias is an award-winning New Zealand journalist, author, columnist and editor.

OPINION

The other day I took the train from Britomart to Panmure to interview a man convicted of murder. It was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment