Kiwi UFC fighter Carlos Ulberg is testing himself in the octagon again this weekend, but it’s not his combat skills that first won the 32-year-old Aucklander fame.

With his smouldering good looks and honed physique, Ulberg was a star model and reality star before he hit the UFC - and has now revealed why he turned down the opportunity to be The Bachelor, twice.

Ulberg spoke to the Daily Mail ahead of his clash with Nicolae Negumereanu, telling the outlet how he settled on his career path - and the type of offers he now receives from fans.

Ulberg trains hard to maintain his physique. Photo / Instagram

Ulberg, who has Samoan and Māori heritage, appeared on Whakaata Māori’s Game of Bros reality show and was widely tipped to be handing out roses on The Bachelor. So what happened?

Well, Ulberg chose the fighting life.

“I’ve been a practical person my whole life, and I enjoy the thrill of getting punched in the face or delivering a few punches,” Ulberg said.

“It’s a good challenge – I love the challenge of the sport and what it gives me. It gives me satisfaction and discipline.”

Though he now goes by ‘Black Jag’ in the ring, he once went by a very different moniker - ‘Ladies Night’

“That was when I was doing ladies’ nights in Australia,” Ulberg told the Daily Mail. “Hosting parties, hosting club nights – I guess it transferred over to my fight career. But it was given to me by an announcer in New Zealand. I had it for my very first fight, but then I wanted to change it up.”

Carlos Ulberg punches Kennedy Nzechukwu of Nigeria in their light heavyweight fight during UFC 259. Photo / Getty Images

Ulberg, who has won his last two fights in the UFC, has seen a very particular kind of attention increase as his star rises in the massively popular franchise and he frequently receives marriage proposals.

“I get them all the time. You should see my messages. It’s filled with women… and men,” Ulberg said.

Carlos Ulberg walks the runway during the Jockey show during New Zealand Fashion Week 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Ulberg’s focus is now on his combat career, but he also set his sights on returning to modelling - and making it to the silver screen.

“I still have time to model. It’s part of the whole manifestation from when I was younger – to use my abilities and use every talent that I have,” he said.

“Eventually I will end up as a model and actor. Or be in big movies. That’s the long goal, but for now it’s just getting this goal.”

