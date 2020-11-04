Website of the Year

UFC: All you need to know about City Kickboxing's Carlos Ulberg ahead of appearance on Dana White's Contender Series

Carlos Ulberg is a two-time King in the Ring champion. Photo: Instagram/@carlosulberg

Christopher Reive
Carlos Ulberg will compete for a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series on Thursday. Christopher Reive brings you all you need to know about the Kiwi prospect.

Who is Carlos Ulberg?

Carlos Ulberg is

