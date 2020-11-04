UFC: All you need to know about City Kickboxing's Carlos Ulberg ahead of appearance on Dana White's Contender Series

Carlos Ulberg is a two-time King in the Ring champion. Photo: Instagram/@carlosulberg

Carlos Ulberg will compete for a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series on Thursday. Christopher Reive brings you all you need to know about the Kiwi prospect.

Who is Carlos Ulberg?

Carlos Ulberg is a two-time King in the Ring champion and elite level kickboxer fighting out of Auckland's City Kickboxing gym. Teammates and UFC stars Israel Adesanya and Brad Riddell will be in his corner for the bout.

A former model, Ulberg was twice asked to star on the reality TV show 'The Bachelor NZ', but turned it down to focus on his fighting career and, as he told ESPN, "it's just not my thing."

The 29-year-old is far more than just a pretty face. Ulberg has had an impressive career in the ring, and is now turning his attention to the mixed martial arts cage. Ulberg, who fights at light heavyweight (94kgs), is just two fights into his MMA career, but both have been wins.

He is explosive and athletic, and, standing around 6'4", he is an imposing figure to be sharing a cage with. Fast and powerful, Ulberg has shown he has the striking talent to make it at the top level.

Ulberg will fight against Brazilian Bruno Oliveira in the main event of the four-fight Contender Series card.

And what is the Contender Series?

It's an initiative set up by UFC president Dana White to give mixed martial artists who appear to have the talent to cut it with the UFC roster a chance to prove themselves.

The full card is comprised of prospects from around the world with the hope of earning a UFC contract with their performance. To do so, the athlete first needs to win his or her fight and hope to do so in a fashion that impresses White, who sits cageside for the events.

The Contender Series is held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, where the octagon is smaller than the usual one used in UFC events elsewhere, which lends it's had to explosive, high-paced fights.

The winners of the bouts then have a nervy wait, with White announcing which athletes he is giving UFC contracts to at the end of the event.

So, even if he wins, he might not get a UFC contract?

That's pretty much it. Sometimes they're offered developmental contracts where they fight in lesser promotions until they are ready for the UFC. Sometimes fighters are deemed to be too green and a brought back for another Contender Series fight in the next season. Sometimes winning fighters just aren't given UFC contracts and another major promotion signs them instead.

What do you know about his opponent?

Bruno Oliveira, of Brazil, usually fights at middleweight – which is a weight class below where he and Ulberg will meet. The 36-year-old was scheduled to fight against Canadian middleweight KB Bhullar on this card, but Bhullar was called up for a short-notice UFC fight, leaving Oliveira temporarily without an opponent.

Training out of the world-renowned American Top Team gym in Florida alongside UFC stars such as Yoel Romero and Dustin Poirier, Oliveira will pose a stern test for his Kiwi counterpart.

Oliveira, who matches Ulberg in height, is 8-1 in his professional career with more than half of his victories coming before the final bell. His only loss was via submission, and he bounced back with a three-fight win streak which he is currently riding.

A fast-starter with good striking and a strong right hand, he'll take the fight to Ulberg.

How can I watch it?

Dane White's Contender Series will be broadcast in New Zealand on ESPN (Sky channel 60) and available on the Sky Sport Now app from 2pm on Thursday November 5. With Ulberg in the main event, he will fight after 3pm.