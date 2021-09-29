Why everyone is talking about Netflix's Squid Game

The competitors in Netflix's survival horror series Squid Game.

Squid Game quietly dropped on Netflix 10 days ago, and has rapidly forged ahead to becoming the streamer's most watched series of all time.

The nine-episode South Korean show has a 100 per cent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 87 per cent audience score from 540 user ratings.

Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos said this week that Squid Game will "definitely" be the streamer's biggest non-English series, and is on track to eclipse Bridgerton – the streamer's most watched series to date.

Ready to play in Netflix's survival horror series Squid Game.

So what's all the fuss about?

The show follows 456 desperate, cash-strapped people who are randomly approached to participate in a series of traditional children's games in an event hosted by a mysterious cohort, with the last man/woman standing poised to take home a ₩45.6 billion ($55.4 million) prize.

But what they aren't told upon being enlisted is that every player – except the winner – will be brutally killed in their pursuit for the prize money.

Not for the faint-hearted, there's a whole lot of blood and gore in Squid Game, which co-stars South Korean actors Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo.

Two contestants plot a survival strategy in Squid Game. Streaming on Netflix.

But the enticing premise has kept millions of people on the edge of their seats – keen to figure out who the sole survivor will be, and who or what is behind the off-the-books games.

Over on social media, it's been dubbed as a "cruel masterpiece".

i finished watching the squid game… i literally can’t explain my emotions. netflix, thank you for this cruel masterpiece… #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/KaZBmqIbWw — she was _q.molly (@q_molly_) September 28, 2021

Me start watching #SquidGame

Vs.

Me after watching it (; pic.twitter.com/3vrCI7oVXu — آية (@its_scintilla) September 28, 2021

When I thought squid game was just a friendly game show… #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/NqM5RbIAfL — Juju⁷idontneedpermissiontodance (@rrraaaapmonsta) September 29, 2021

South Korea remains unmatched when it comes to creating a story about capitalism. #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/fx6CcUDswK — Kaye Anne 🦋 (@kayeannel) September 24, 2021

I swear to god squid game is absolutely unbelievable — fk (@fk_keegs) September 28, 2021

Binge watched Squid Game in 1 day…Korea makes the best films/shows — TenZ (@TenZOfficial) September 23, 2021

There's no word yet on whether there'll be a second season, but the ending leaves the story open for another potential bout.

In an interview with Variety, director Hwang Dong-hyuk didn't rule out the possibility of another season, but didn't sound too excited about it either.

"I don't have well developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it," he said.

"But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors."