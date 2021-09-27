Stranger Things: Spooky first look at season 4 revealed in new trailer

The ominous trailer suggests there’s a twist to the story. Video / Netflix

Caution: Spoilers for Seasons 1-3 of Stranger Things

A couple of years have passed since we saw the kids of Stranger Things on screen.

And while season 4 of the hit show won't land on Netflix until next year, a new trailer has dropped to whet fans' appetites for the return of the world of Hawkins, Indiana.

The horror series' newest instalment reveals a bit more than the brief teaser did back in August this year.

Spoiler alert - we already knew Jim Hopper didn't die in season three (and if you haven't caught up yet, where have you been for the last three years?) and fans suspected that the Byers family would be returning to Hawkins before long.

But the setting of the newest trailer is Creel House - is it in Hawkins? And how does it tie in with the events of the previous seasons?

The trailer for season four of Stranger Things has been released. Photo / Netflix

The show's creators the Duffer Brothers have confirmed that this won't be the last season of the hit show.

And season four promises to bring back the beloved ensemble cast, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink.

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Amybeth McNulty also return to the cast.

• Stranger Things season four arrives in 2022 on Netflix