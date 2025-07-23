The tour announcement was made at a private media event in Sydney this week, held at the Lord Dudley Hotel in Paddington, which had been completely transformed into the “Old Phone Pub” for the occasion – a nostalgic nod to the album’s lead single. Complete with retro signage and classic British pub charm.

The upcoming New Zealand shows promise all-new stage production, immersive visuals, and of course, those intimate acoustic moments that Sheeran does like no one else.

It’s been said that Play draws inspiration from Indian, Persian and Irish musical traditions. Somehow, that global influence makes perfect sense for an artist who’s as comfortable on a stage in London as he is hiding out in little New Zealand.

“I love New Zealand,” Sheeran said to a pub full of music journalists. “Every time I’m in New Zealand, I keep saying to my wife we should move here, and then we get back home and realise it’s a long way from family. But I love touring New Zealand, and it’s more of an excuse to be there for a month as well, rather than just be there for a weekend.”

Sheeran’s soft spot for New Zealand is no secret. He’s called Wellington his favourite city, and over the years he’s even slipped away here with his young family – without fuss. But there’s something quite special about his return to Christchurch too, a full 11 years since he last played there.

“I remember the first time playing in Christchurch, just being excited that I was playing outside of the two major big cities – and I felt the same thing when we played Dunedin,” Sheeran recalled. “I’m from a place like that, so it feels special when music tours go to places that aren’t necessarily like the capital city.”

The timing couldn’t be better. Kiwis are hungry for live music, especially post-pandemic, and Sheeran remains one of the rare global artists who can fill a stadium while making it feel like a jam session in your lounge. There’s no doubt that tickets will vanish quickly – and rightly so.

It’s hard to explain Sheeran’s magic to anyone who hasn’t witnessed it live. It’s the way he loops himself into a one-man symphony. It’s the awkward charm, the feeling that somehow, even from the back of Mt Smart, he’s singing just to you.

Despite the massive stages, chart-topping records and global fame, Sheeran still approaches music with the same sense of joy and humility that made him a star in the first place. That human connection. For him, success is only about doing what he loves, on his own terms.

“I think the biggest success that I’ve had in my life is doing a job that I love,” Sheeran said. “Music is an enjoyable thing – it shouldn’t ever feel like a job or a chore.”

In a world that feels increasingly fragmented, Ed Sheeran’s return to New Zealand feels like a reminder of what music can do: bring us together. And Kiwis have always shown up for Ed.

Brin Rudkin travelled to Sydney courtesy of Frontier Touring.

Ed Sheeran: The Loop Tour NZ

Auckland - Friday, January 16 - Go Media Stadium

Wellington - Wednesday, January 21 - Sky Stadium

Christchurch - Saturday, January 24 - Apollo Projects Stadium

Frontier Members can access presale tickets from Monday, July 28. Tickets go on sale to the general public from Tuesday, July 29.

For full tour and ticket information, visit frontiertouring.com/edsheeran.