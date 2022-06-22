Kim Kardashian takes her kids to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Video / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Kim Kardashian is just like other mums.

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, Kardashian proved to the world she is a mum first and reality star second.

People Magazine reported the mum of four had only just sat down for her interview with the talk show host when Fallon said, "I'm hearing kids."

The Skims owner, whose two sons, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, were in the crowd, quickly turned to spot them and said "Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me," the audience found the situation hilarious and laughed and clapped for the famous mum who wasn't as entertained.

After telling Fallon her "two boys are here" with their friend Remi, she admitted hearing them "making so much noise" and asked them once more to behave.

"This is your first time at work with me, don't mess this up. Come on!"

Kim Kardashian had to stop her interview with Jimmy Fallon to discipline her sons who were watching from the crowd. Photo / Getty Images

However, the two young boys clearly didn't listen and a few moments later the reality star turned and said, "guys seriously, you got to go".

The youngest of the two boys was removed from the audience but Saint quietly stayed put for the remainder of the interview.

Kardashian, who also shares, North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with her ex-husband Kanye West, revealed earlier this month she has been "really open and honest" with her children about her divorce from the rapper.

Spearing on ABC News' The Kardashians special, the mum of four said her children are aware of West's online behaviour adding "The younger ones don't understand as much, but as far as with my two older ones, they know what's going on,"

"I hate that it had to play out like that."

(L-R) Psalm West, Kim Kardashian and Saint West took a quick trip to New York. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye West's accusations and attacks on ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, have been making headlines over the past few months.

The rapper's social media outbursts led to a 24-hour Instagram suspension for violating the site's rules and also led to him being suspended from performing at the 2022 Grammys.

"You want to take the high road, and sometimes it's hard," Kardashian said.

"I've always been a champion of him speaking his truth."

The reality TV star says she is doing her best to "be there for them" but cannot shield her children from everything, and said it's important to have "really open dialogue" with all of them.