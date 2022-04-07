In a new tell-all interview, Kim Kardashian has opened up about Kanye West's outbursts. Photo / Supplied

Kim Kardashian has answered the question many have been wondering about: her eldest children with Kanye West - North, 8, and Saint, 6 - are aware of their dad's online behaviour.

"I'm really open and honest with them," the reality star told broadcaster Robin Roberts during ABC News' The Kardashians special.

Kim and Kanye have four children together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

"The younger ones don't understand as much, but as far as with my two older ones, they know what's going on," she added.

"I hate that it had to play out like that."

Kanye West's accusations and attacks on ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, have been making headlines over the last few months.

The rapper's social media outbursts led to a 24-hour Instagram suspension for violating the site's rules and also led to him being suspended from performing at the 2022 Grammys.

"You want to take the high road, and sometimes it's hard," Kardashian said.

"I've always been a champion of him speaking his truth."

.@KimKardashian on co-parenting with Kanye West: “I hate that it had to play out like that but when it comes to family Kanye and I will always be family.” #TheKardashians https://t.co/CjtdW38HO8 pic.twitter.com/0IRVG421Y6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 7, 2022

The reality TV star says she is doing her best to "be there for them" but cannot shield her children from everything, and said it's important to have "really open dialogue" with all of them.

"At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad," she said. "And they do."

She also revealed that, despite the issues, the former couple still "talk daily".

"When it comes to family, Kanye and I will always be family," she said.