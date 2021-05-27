Viewers divided over Matthew Perry's face in Friends Reunion

The Friends cast reunited 17 years after the show ended to recreate the iconic opening credits scene. Video / TVNZ / HBO

The Friends Reunion has officially kicked off, and as expected, Twitter has had a lot to say.

Omg. What did Matthew Perry do to his face? — Amber W (@_MsIndependent) May 27, 2021

One topic of conversation was undoubtedly the appearance of Matthew Perry.

After the trailer for the show was released last week, fans were concerned and claimed Matthew's speech sounded slurred.

It was confirmed that Matthew recently had emergency dental work and that's why his speech sounded different in the reunion.

Fans are convinced the dental work was a fresh set of veneers after the stars' teeth appeared "impossibly white".

One viewer asked on Twitter: "Is it me or are Matthew Perry's teeth impossibly white on the Friends Reunion?"

Whoever’s wearing Matthew Perry’s skin these days y’all can’t fool me mfs — tejas (@tejuuce) May 27, 2021

Thankfully, there were some super fans that were loving Matthew and his appearance.

It comes after the star was questioned about his slurred speech during the HBO trailer.

Fans couldn't help but notice that Matthew Perry looked incredibly different. Photo / Binge

Matthew Perry's slurred speech in the Friends reunion promo video was due to an emergency dental procedure not a drugs relapse, a source claimed.

Oh dear, Matthew Perry — ⭕️Far Out - KIRIKIRIROA (@RaewynScott1) May 27, 2021

Perry, 51, sat down with the cast of Friends for a "three question" interview with People last week about the upcoming HBO Max special.

Fans noticed, however, that the Canadian actor seemed to slur his words and even nod off at one point during the clip.

A source has told The Sun that Perry had actually undergone an emergency dental procedure which left him in pain – and he has not had a substance addiction relapse.

"Matthew turned up to the reunion and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day," the source said.

LOOK AT MATTHEW PERRY HE LOOK SO FINE TO ME. STOP TALKING SH*T ABOUT HIM — Nikki 🪐 (@vashtiii) May 27, 2021

"He had been in pain from what we understand, which caused the slurred speech.

"Matthew has told those around him that he is sober, and there is no need to worry."