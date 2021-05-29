Spy: Jeremy Wells taking Matt Heath to task

Jeremy Wells will be Taskmaster to his radio co-star Matt Heath.

Matt Heath will be one of Jeremy Wells' new jesters on the second season of TVNZ 2's Taskmaster NZ, and he is not happy with his subservient role.

Wells is back on his throne with Paul Williams as his sidekick, reigning over a clean slate of A-List comedians completing hilarious tasks to win the Taskmaster's favour.

Heath has been coerced by his Radio Hauraki co-host and partner in crime, Wells, to test his wits and wisdom on the show alongside a new panel of powerhouse comedians: Urzila Carlson, Laura Daniel, Guy Montgomery and David Correos.

Heath and Wells are equals on Hauraki's Breakfast show and The Alternative Commentary Collective, but Heath says having Wells lord over him is going to be a new experience.

"I'm not okay with my radio co-host judging me. I love Jeremy Wells like a brother but I don't respect him," Heath tells Spy.

Urzila Carlson will appear on Taskmaster NZ.

"The man is trying to construct a personality and career out of a half-decent jawline. I don't buy any of it. He's low energy, an empty suit and a pretty boy. I'm from the streets and when you are from the streets you know who your master is and he's not a Seven Sharp host."

Heath says he respects the office of Taskmaster but not the man, however he loves Wells' assistant Williams so much it hurts.

"Paul is everything I wish I was."

Wells says his working relationship with Heath is going through a bad patch at the moment.

"Like a couple attempting to mend things by having a baby, I thought spending some more time working on a new show may help patch things up for us too," Wells says.

Heath says he's worried about the tasks he'll be required to complete - particularly anything that requires smarts, strength or patience. He thinks prime time viewers will like his "rogue, innovative, thinking-woman's-crumpet persona", although he is petrified he may be tasked with nudity, as he is intensely ashamed of his body.

"I'll only do nudity if it's tasteful and important to the task, or if there is someone around I fancy, or if it gets too warm," he says.

With all that said, Heath has no guarantees things won't get crude with his joining Wells on the show.

"I like to keep my humour clean. I don't like the lewd stuff. Jeremy is all potty talk . . . If he takes the show downstairs I will jump in and pour cold water on proceedings."

Heath says he has banned his kids from watching him on Taskmaster. However, he says, his dad is a huge fan of the show.

"I haven't told Dad I am on it yet. He really enjoyed season 1 and I don't want to ruin season 2 for him. He has rightly avoided every TV show I have made since Back of the Y Masterpiece Television in 2001."