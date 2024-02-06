Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of Lola. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz have once again put to rest any feud rumours with their latest public outing.

The Beckham leading ladies reportedly fell out in the months before Peltz’s wedding to the Spice Girls’ oldest son, Brooklyn, however it seems a recent red carpet outing has shown they are closer than ever.

While attending the US premiere of the American Peltz’s film Lola — her first as a director — they were seen affectionately hugging and smiling at one another with Peltz even draping an arm over her mother-in-law’s shoulders.

The Spice Girl turned fashion designer also reportedly designed Peltz’s — daughter of US billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz — red carpet look, creating an eye-catching yet elegant look including a white corset and matching flared trousers.

From left, Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of Lola. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria meanwhile wore a black suit with matching heels.

Following the event, the mother of four shared multiple images from the night, announcing she “could not be more proud” of Peltz.

Tagging her the heiress, she said, “We could not be more proud of you. Congratulations on your incredible film, Lola, officially in theatres February 9th! Kisses.”

It provoked a sweet reply from Peltz who commented: “I love you beyond. Thank you for supporting me tonight and also I’m so obsessed with my custom VB look.”

Peltz, Victoria and Brooklyn were also later seen at an afterparty for the event in which they were reportedly all dancing together and even sung along to the hit Spice Girls song Wannabe.

Reports of a feud between Victoria and Peltz started when the pair were said to have been embroiled in a row after the actress didn’t wear a dress designed by Brooklyn’s mum.

A source previously told the Daily Mail: “She was always just going to let her design something. But she was never going to put that on her. She has too many actually talented designer friends,” the source said.

“It’s like when you have an in-law, and they say they make the best meatballs, you hate meatballs, but then you let them cook it anyway. That’s exactly what happened. She was never, ever going to wear it.”

Rumours continued to swirl around the reason for the feud with another source claiming the reception speech at the wedding in which Marc Anthony – a close friend of the footballer – reportedly offended Peltz when he gave a “gushing” tribute to the mother of the groom in his speech.

The source told Daily Mail at the time, “It was totally just an ode to Victoria and how awesome she is.”

She added that Peltz was so “p***ed off” that “she stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with [her sister] Brittany and her mum and was crying her eyes out”.

However, in October last year, rumours were seemingly put to bed with the Beckham family putting on a united front at Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show.

The family have since been seen together multiple times with both Peltz and Victoria praising one another in media interviews and on their social media accounts.



