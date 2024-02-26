Victoria Beckham at the premiere this month of Lola, held at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria Beckham is famous for her devotion to high heels, but her latest outfit is a testament to just how dedicated the fashion designer is to the stylish (and controversial) footwear.

The former Spice Girl has been spotted sporting a medical boot and using crutches to walk as she arrived in France on Monday morning for Paris Fashion Week.

Beckham’s foot is said to have suffered a “clean break” on February 14 after she fell over at the gym, reports Daily Mail.

Beckham was seen on Monday at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris, where she was looking stylish as ever despite her injury, which didn’t stop her from wearing an Alaia slingback on the other foot that cost £860 ($1766) for a pair.

She paired her mismatched footwear with a weather-appropriate khaki coat and black leggings.

Not alone, the Wannabe songstress was surrounded by people, with one helpful aide carrying her Hermes bag while holding up an umbrella.

Victoria Beckham remains loyal to her beloved heels as she teeters on crutches and £900 slingbacks while touching down in Paris for Fashion Week... after suffering a 'clean break' https://t.co/dLbN3i3Hkr — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 26, 2024

She was spotted on Saturday going out for dinner, the star’s first sighting since her husband, David Beckham, shared news of her gym mishap on social media.

Keeping fans in the know, the former England captain wrote: “apparently my wife’s little accident in the gym was a clean break ...” and posted a picture of her foot strapped up in a moon boot with her leg up.

The mum of four revealed on her Instagram story that she had started Valentine’s Day off unexpectedly after she fell over while doing a workout, confessing to taking a tumble at the gym. Posting a snap of her foot with a bag of ice on top, she wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day to me ... fell over in the gym!!!”

But that didn’t stop them acknowledging the day, and both Victoria and David had shared a flurry of lovely pictures to their Instagram accounts, gushing about each other on the day of love and posting tributes to each other.

Beckham is no stranger to foot injuries, suffering a small stress fracture to her ankle in 2018 during a trip to Canada. She shared on Instagram at the time: “Thank you for all the lovely messages, a small stress fracture, just needs some rest! #itsnotideal”.