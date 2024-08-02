She captioned the video, “making progress in the villa,” referencing the Spanish setting of dating show Love Island.

Now, with her videos racking up millions of views, fans have been calling for the rugby player to sign up for another reality TV show: The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette, a spinoff from the original The Bachelor, is a TV series that sees a single bachelorette date up to 25 romantic interests in the hopes of finding a husband.

Members of Bachelor Nation, the official fan group of the dating series, have been posting on social media and encouraging the rugby player to apply for the US show, which has been running for 21 seasons.

One fan Taylor posted a clip on TikTok pleading for Maher to be the next Bachelorette.

“We just know that she would slay. She loves a good fit, she loves dressing up, she loves being feminine, she’s also funny and smart, and an Olympic medalist.”

She added: “She would absolutely rock as the Bachelorette. Please make this happen!”

The social media user even shared some suggestions for the show if Maher were to feature in the series.

“Just imagine on one of the dates she makes all the guys play rugby for her and she gets to critique and decide. Or maybe, the guy who beats her can win the date. I’m sold!”

Speaking of rugby dates, the 21st season of The Bachelorette is currently being filmed in Auckland and the male suitors were challenged to a rugby game to win over the affections of bachelorette Jenn Tran.

They even had a helping hand from the All Blacks.

Episode four saw the contestants walk onto the field of North Harbour Stadium in Albany, where they were greeted with a traditional haka.

Reflecting on the performance, Tran said: “It’s just such a special moment to be able to embrace somebody else’s culture and for them to share it with us”.

The contestants were moved, with one saying: “I’m kinda fired up right now”.

“I could really feel the passion and energy,” another chimed in.

The Bachelorette contestants were then introduced to New Zealand rugby players Ofa Tuʻungafasi and Caleb Clarke, who dubbed the All Blacks as “the most victorious rugby team in history”.

“And part of that winning legacy,” the wing said, “is all about hard work, determination and grit”.

Prop Tuʻungafasi added: “Rugby, much like love, it’s a sport that requires a lot of passion and a lot of toughness”.

“So today, we’re here to support Jen and to help separate the boys from the men.”

Later on, The Bachelorette posted a series of snaps on Instagram of the rugby lesson, with the caption: “@ilonamaher pls rate and review our rugby date”.

The Bachelorette has been filmed at various locations across Auckland including the Sky Tower and a local marae.

Season 20 of The Bachelorette is available on TVNZ. Season 21 is not yet available in New Zealand.

Megan Watts is a lifestyle multimedia journalist and has been working for the Herald since 2022. Her writing passions include pop culture deep dives, backstage band chats and doing things for the plot.







