US riots: Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay responds to tweets comparing him to 'viking' rioter

Jamiroquai lead singer Jay Kay, who in 1996 sang the line "future's made of virtual insanity", could never have predicted he would have to publicly state he was not one of the rioters at the US Capitol.
However, that's precisely what he had to do, after numerous fans noted the resemblance between him and hardcore Trump supporter Jake Angeli, who sported Viking horns as he stormed the Capitol.
"Good Morning Washington, loving the headgear, but not sure that's my crowd," the English singer tweeted on Thursday.
Jay Kay posted the video after numerous tweets featured photos of the rioter and mentioned the singer.
"Now some of you may be thinking you saw me in Washington last night but I'm afraid I wasn't with all those freaks," Kay, 51, said in his video.
When Jamiroquai's singer sang that he was "going deeper underground", in 1998, he did not mean QAnon.
The rioter in question is QAnon supporter Jake Angeli, a regular attendee at far-right rallies in Arizona.
Angeli's headgear at the Capitol was reminiscent of Jay Kay's own style on stage, which prompted the tweets mentioning the British singer.
Jay Kay took the chance in his video to talk about the pandemic and how he has not seen his fellow band members in a while, as the UK is back in lockdown.