'Darkest day in American history': Celebrities speak out on US chaos

On a day when people across the world took to social media to express their disdain and sadness over what they saw unfolding in the US, celebrities didn't hold back either.

While many usually take to Twitter with outrage and political views, several simply expressed their disappointment in the state of their nation after protesters stormed the Capitol during the vote to certify Joe Biden's election win.

Others were more vocal in their messages, calling protesters "lunatics".

And look at all those bright red hats to tell us all exactly who you lunatics are. https://t.co/O3iCY43UVZ — Giacomo Gianniotti (@GiacomoKG) January 6, 2021

Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen implored for US President Donald Trump to be removed from all social media platforms. Trump's Twitter account has been suspended for 12 hours since the Baron Cohen tweeted that, along with many others calling for the same thing.

Hey Mark Zuckerberg, @jack, @SusanWojcicki and @sundarpichai -- Donald Trump just incited a violent attack on American democracy.



Is that FINALLY enough for you to act?!



It's time to ban Donald Trump from your platforms once and for all! pic.twitter.com/4oWoiMu0eC — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 6, 2021

Grey's Anatomy star Giacomo Gianniotti retweeted a video post from actress Olivia Munn pointing out how protesters were engaging in "hand-to-hand combat with police".

Later Munn called them "domestic terrorists" and expressed outrage at police for taking selfies with protesters.

Chrissy Teigen didn't need many words to make her reaction clear:

Arnold Schwarzenegger's ex-wife and journalist Maria Shriver tweeted the Republic party needed to start fresh and reject Trump.

At the end of this day, @joebiden’s words rise above. This is not who we are. I doubt this is even who the majority of 74 million people who voted Republican in the last election think they are. But this is definitely who Trump is & who his family is. #CapitolBuilding pic.twitter.com/mAYZjqAqWk — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 6, 2021

Erin Brockovich, the lawyer who Julia Roberts famously played in the movie about her life, wrote several impassioned tweets.

This is the tweet Trump deleted. He posted it knowing full well someone lost their life today. This needs to end. #Enough pic.twitter.com/SxMHVGzqYv — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) January 6, 2021

Hollywood blogger Perez Hilton wrapped up the celebrity sentiment while also providing thoughts of his own.

"These people are still being called protesters by many in the media, but comparing these people to those peacefully demonstrating in support of women's rights or Black Lives Matter or gun violence reform is wildly irresponsible," he wrote.

"This isn't protesting. This is insurrection. This is terrorism. This is treason.

"Today is January 6, 2021. A day that will go down as one of the darkest in American history. A day in which our democracy experiment failed."

Here are some of the celebs he included:

As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame,

Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America. — P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2021

This is what the President of the United States Donald Trump meant when he said — Stand back, and stand by. — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) January 6, 2021

Where the National guards ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021

Of course, some vocal celebrity Trump supporters weren't quiet either.

Kirstie Alley tweeted that "war sucks" although sometimes it was necessary.

Patriots: Do your best to not become Antifa.. we are better than that.. we come in Peace 😘🙏🏼I love you and wish you safety and good will. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 6, 2021

She said she was asking patriots to go home because they were in danger.

Other known Trump supporters such as James Woods and Kid Rock remained quiet.