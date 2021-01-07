'Darkest day in American history': Celebrities speak out on US chaos

On a day when people across the world took to social media to express their disdain and sadness over what they saw unfolding in the US, celebrities didn't hold back either.
While many usually take to Twitter with outrage and political views, several simply expressed their disappointment in the state of their nation after protesters stormed the Capitol during the vote to certify Joe Biden's election win.
Others were more vocal in their messages, calling protesters "lunatics".
Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen implored for US President Donald Trump to be removed from all social media platforms. Trump's Twitter account has been suspended for 12 hours since the Baron Cohen tweeted that, along with many others calling for the same thing.
Grey's Anatomy star Giacomo Gianniotti retweeted a video post from actress Olivia Munn pointing out how protesters were engaging in "hand-to-hand combat with police".
Later Munn called them "domestic terrorists" and expressed outrage at police for taking selfies with protesters.
Chrissy Teigen didn't need many words to make her reaction clear:
Arnold Schwarzenegger's ex-wife and journalist Maria Shriver tweeted the Republic party needed to start fresh and reject Trump.
Erin Brockovich, the lawyer who Julia Roberts famously played in the movie about her life, wrote several impassioned tweets.
Hollywood blogger Perez Hilton wrapped up the celebrity sentiment while also providing thoughts of his own.
"These people are still being called protesters by many in the media, but comparing these people to those peacefully demonstrating in support of women's rights or Black Lives Matter or gun violence reform is wildly irresponsible," he wrote.
"This isn't protesting. This is insurrection. This is terrorism. This is treason.
"Today is January 6, 2021. A day that will go down as one of the darkest in American history. A day in which our democracy experiment failed."
Here are some of the celebs he included:
Of course, some vocal celebrity Trump supporters weren't quiet either.
Kirstie Alley tweeted that "war sucks" although sometimes it was necessary.
She said she was asking patriots to go home because they were in danger.
Other known Trump supporters such as James Woods and Kid Rock remained quiet.
