US Inauguration: Yo Yo Ma drops by Inauguration Day special, performs stunning rendition of Amazing Grace, Twitter erupts

Legendary cellist Yo Yo Ma had viewers in tears during his perfomance of Amazing Grace at the Inauguration special. Photo / Twitter

Joe Biden has managed to attract some major league stars to perform at his inauguration concert, including Lady Gaga and Demi Lovato, but one surprise guest has the Twitter-sphere in a frenzy.

Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and the Foo Fighters have all taken to the stage for the star-studded inauguration concert hosted by Tom Hanks, but it was a rendition of Amazing Grace by famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma that has everyone talking.

Ma, 65, is arguably the world's most well-known cellists. Ma has been performing since he was 4-and-half years of age so it is not too surprising that he knocked his inauguration performance out of the park.

His rendition of Amazing Grace, performed at roughly 9pm local time, had Twitter users in virtual tears, with viewers sharing their emotional responses to the cellist's heartfelt performance.

Other standout performances of the day include Lady Gaga's flawless rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, while later Katy Perry literally blew everyone away with her performance of her hit song, Firework, with some stunning pyrotechnics thrown in for good measure.