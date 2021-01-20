Rihanna, Nigella among celebs taking parting shots at Donald Trump as his time in the White House comes to an end

As Donald Trump counted down the final minutes of his presidency today, some of his most vocal celebrity critics crafted fiery farewell messages – and they sure didn't hold back.

Rihanna doesn't do things by halves - and her tweet celebrating Trump's exit from the oval office was no exception.

The Diamonds singer posted a photo of her taking out the rubbish and wearing a T-shirt with the "End racism" on it.

"I'm just here to help," she shared with the hashtag #wediditJoe, in reference to the video of Vice President Kamala Harris congratulating Biden on the election win.

Celeb chef Nigella Lawson threw some not-so-subtle shade Trump's way as she unveiled her "recipe of the day" on social media - which "just happens" to be "Bitter Orange Tart":

Well, yes, Bitter Orange Tart just happens to be #RecipeOfTheDay. Apart from anything else, there are more things to make with Seville oranges than marmalade! This is not complicated: the base is bashed ginger nuts https://t.co/ZXSbk7uMX8 pic.twitter.com/fbOM96sHKQ — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) January 20, 2021

Fans applauded her for the sly dig at the outgoing President. There was less subtext to unearth in best-selling author Stephen King's advice for Trump, tweeted in the hours before new President Joe Biden was sworn in at today's inauguration: "Don't let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya."

Don, you're fired.

Don't let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya on your way out. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 20, 2021

Best farewell moment



Jared going in for trump air kiss and gets shined — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) January 20, 2021

Our votes did this. 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/p7p2t5sC2N — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 20, 2021

After four long years we can come together, as a nation, and flush. — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) January 20, 2021

And teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg must've relished this parting shot at Trump, describing him as a "very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

In case you missed the joke, Thunberg is recycling Trump's own condescending description of her – following her impassioned address at a climate summit in January last year, he described her as seeming "like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

Earlier, Maria Shriver, the ex-wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger and NBC anchor, tweeted her own thoughts on the outgoing President.

"As I always tell my kids, how you exit any situation says a lot about you. Always go out with class and elegance and manners. So disappointing that no one in Trump family, not one person stood up to show up to honour their country tomorrow. That is a disgrace," she wrote.

As I always tell my kids, how you exit any situation says a lot about you. Always go out with class and elegance and manners. So disappointing that no one in Trump family, not one person stood up to show up to honor their country tomorrow. That is a disgrace. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 20, 2021

- Additional reporting NZ Herald