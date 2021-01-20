The fashion of the inauguration: From Gaga's Hunger Games moment to Michelle's power pants

Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden. Photo / Getty Images

Purple was most definitely the colour of the 2021 inauguration of President Jo Biden.

Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, all stepped out in shades of purple and violet for the inauguration of the President on Wednesday in Washington, DC — and the significance of the colour wasn't lost on viewers.

Fashion fans quickly took to Twitter to laud the three women for wearing shades of purple, likely as a representation of bipartisanship, as the colour can be created as the result of mixing reds and blues.

So much purple at the Inauguration. If you think back to crayons, it’s a beautiful blend of red and blue. Today let’s not be red and blue, Democrats or Republicans. Let’s just be Americans. 💜 — Patty Atkinson (@paatkinson) January 20, 2021

Purple has also been one of the official colours of the suffragette National Women's Party since 1913, per the organisation.

Harris and First Lady Jill Biden were also praised for wearing American designers. W reports the new vice president wore fashions designed by two Black Americans for the historic event, choosing a coat by Christopher John Rogers and heels by Sergio Hudson.

Biden wore a blue wool coat and dress by Alexandra O'Neill of Markarian, the Independent reports.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. Photo / Getty Images

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton arrives with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Photo / Getty Images

The new First Lady also wore purple to a send-off event in Wilmington, Delaware, and memorial ceremony for victims of the coronavirus at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Tuesday.

Lady Gaga delivered a stirring rendition of the national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration - but fans were distracted by one thing.

Lady Gaga is escorted by U.S. Marine escort Capt. Evan Campbell. Photo / Getty Images

Gaga's striking outfit – braids, giant red skirt and most noticeably, an oversized gold dove brooch – was very Hunger Games.