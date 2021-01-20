The fashion of the inauguration: From Gaga's Hunger Games moment to Michelle's power pants

Purple was most definitely the colour of the 2021 inauguration of President Jo Biden.
Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, all stepped out in shades of purple and violet for the inauguration of the President on Wednesday in Washington, DC — and the significance of the colour wasn't lost on viewers.
Fashion fans quickly took to Twitter to laud the three women for wearing shades of purple, likely as a representation of bipartisanship, as the colour can be created as the result of mixing reds and blues.
Purple has also been one of the official colours of the suffragette National Women's Party since 1913, per the organisation.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Harris and First Lady Jill Biden were also praised for wearing American designers. W reports the new vice president wore fashions designed by two Black Americans for the historic event, choosing a coat by Christopher John Rogers and heels by Sergio Hudson.
Biden wore a blue wool coat and dress by Alexandra O'Neill of Markarian, the Independent reports.
The new First Lady also wore purple to a send-off event in Wilmington, Delaware, and memorial ceremony for victims of the coronavirus at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Tuesday.
Lady Gaga delivered a stirring rendition of the national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration - but fans were distracted by one thing.
Gaga's striking outfit – braids, giant red skirt and most noticeably, an oversized gold dove brooch – was very Hunger Games.