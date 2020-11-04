US election: Video of Bernie Sanders calling the US election re-emerges

A video of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' eerily prescient description of a contested US election has gone viral after Sanders' predictions proved to be spot on.

In the video, originally shot on October 23, Sanders explains to talk show host Jimmy Fallon how the election could play out, saying:

"Here is my worry: What polls show, and what studies have shown, is that, for whatever reason, Democrats are more likely to use mail-in ballots. Republicans are more likely to walk into polling booths on Election Day.

"It is likely that the first votes that will be counted will be those people who came in on Election Day, which will be Republican. And here is the fear, and I hope everybody hears it: I don't know what's going to happen; nobody does.

"But it could well be that at 10.00 on Election Night, Trump is winning in Michigan, he's winning in Pennsylvania, he's winning in Wisconsin, and he gets on the television and he says, 'Thank you, Americans, for electing me! It's all over, have a good day!'

"But then the next day and the day following, all of those mail-in ballots start getting counted, and it turns out that Biden has won those states, at which point Trump says, 'See? I told you the whole thing was fraudulent! I told you all those mail-in ballots were crooked, and we're not gonna leave office!' So that is a worry that I and a lot of people have."

That turned out to be exactly how election night went down, with Trump prematurely declaring victory.

The President strode to the podium at the White House after 2am (US time) to address a room of supporters. He called the election a fraud and announced he would seek a Supreme Court ruling to stop the additional counting of votes.

"I want to thank the American people for their tremendous support. Millions and millions of people voted for us today.

"A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we will not stand for it," the President said.

Reaction to the comments was swift, with Trump's former friend Piers Morgan calling it "an unprecedented assault on American democracy".

During his often rambling speech, Trump told supporters that he was on track to secure reelection before the counting of votes stopped "all of a sudden".

"We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything and all of a sudden it was called off. We were all set to get outside and celebrate something so beautiful, so good, such a success.

"This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. So our goal now is to ensure the integrity, for the good of the nation, we want the law to be used in a proper manner.

"So we'll be going to the Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4am in the morning and add them to the list. It's a very sad moment. To me, this is a very sad moment.

"As far as I'm concerned, we already have won it."

