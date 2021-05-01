'Unrecognisable': Fans freak out over Kim Kardashian's new look

The reality star turned beauty mogul has unveiled a new blonde look – and fans say she looks completely different. Video / KimKardashian

1 May, 2021 12:59 AM 3 minutes to read

Kim Kardashian has unveiled a bold new look for a mystery photo shoot.

The 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed on Twitter she was bleaching her dark eyebrows for the shoot, documenting the process of lightening them with fans.

Once her brown brows were blonde, she completed her transformation with a matching wig – leaving the mum-of-four completely "unrecognisable" to fans.

In the first of her behind-the-scenes photos taken on the set of a mystery photo shoot, Kim showed her brows marinating in a bleach formula.

"Can you guess what the set vibes are today?" she asked her 69.7 million followers.

She then shared a second photo that showed the brows in their new blonde glory, her dark hair in two braids, declaring: "It's really cute guys, my bleached brows, I'm into it. Can't wait to show you the final look."

Not long after, she shared a third pic where her long dark hair had been transformed into a long blonde bob - presumably a wig.

Today’s bleached brows for a special shoot pic.twitter.com/SBNQCqNnrr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 30, 2021

It didn't take long for Kim's new look to blow up on Twitter, with some fans stating they didn't even "recognise" the star.

"It doesn't even look like Kim," one person said.

"I can't even recognise her," another stated.

Others said the new look was "amazing" and that she'd done a "good job" going from almost black hair to a honey blonde.

Not everyone was convinced by the transformation, though, with many stating they "loved the natural hair".

One person suggested Kim's bold change of hair was down to her recent break-up with husband Kanye West, noting women love to change their appearance after a split.

However just hours later, the owner of KKW Beauty and SKIMS revealed she was "back to dark already" – suggesting fans had been freaking out about her lighter locks.

But just like that I’m back dark... pic.twitter.com/fQJSaj7kPH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 30, 2021

Last week the businesswoman, who is also studying law, shared photos of herself "studying in the sun".

Wearing a nude string bikini, a pair of Yeezy shoes and a bandanna, Kim can be seen sitting at a huge table surrounded by books and a laptop.

Kim and Kanye have four children – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

The superstar couple have "lived separate lives" in the months since the rapper's public mental health breakdown, which involved a Twitter spree where he compared Kris Jenner to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

However, sources told TMZ recently things between the couple have been as "amicable as a divorce can be".

The reality star is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the children.

Sources close to the family told the outlet Kanye is "fine" with the joint custody arrangement as the couple are "committed to co-parenting together".