Chrissy Teigen gives insight into Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have reportedly called quits on their marriage. Video / Getty

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have reportedly called quits on their marriage. Video / Getty

Chrissy Teigen has said Kim Kardashian "gave her all for everything" during her marriage to Kanye West.

The model wife of US musician John Legend – who has been a longtime friend of West – featured on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she confirmed the duo were divorcing.

Kim Kardashian, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen make faces in the crowd. Photo / Instagram

Despite her husband having been friends with West for two decades, Teigen jumped to Kardashian's defence amid the split.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Photo / Getty Images

"Kim is doing OK. I know Kim gave her all for everything," the 35-year-old said.

"It's honestly a shame that it didn't work out because I saw them being a forever relationship. I really did, but I know she tried her best."

Legend, 42, and West, 43, have been friends since 2001 when they were both aspiring artists.

They have remained close friends over the years, with the pair, along with their famous wives, regularly appearing in social media posts on date nights and at parties.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at Legend's 40th birthday in 2019. Photo / Supplied

But Teigen revealed Legend hasn't been in too much contact with West amid news of his divorce.

"I will say I have definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye," Teigen told Cohen.

"If anyone knows Kanye, it's that he goes off the grid and it's hard to ever contact him."

John Legend and Kanye West have been friends since 2001, before they were mega stars. Photo / Supplied

Kardashian, 40, and West have four children together. They were married in a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2014 following years of friendship.

Kardashian, who was recently dubbed a billionaire by Forbes, filed for divorce in March after much speculation their relationship was on the rocks.

According to court documents, Kardashian cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been married for almost 7 years. Photo / File

The pair have asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months.

They are also reportedly in agreeance on how to divide their $2.7 billion worth of assets and are "committed to co-parenting together".