Khloe Kardashian shows off her 'real body' on Instagram

The Kardashians are hunting for whoever leaked an unfiltered photo of Khloe online. Photo / @khloekardashian

The Kardashian clan has started a "full-scale hunt" for whoever leaked Khloe's unedited bikini photo.

The reality star, 36, is "upset" that the unfiltered photo of her taken by her grandmother MJ has been made public, reports The Sun.

A source said, "Naturally there's a full-scale hunt - it's not just going to be forgotten about."

"The Kardashians' team are on it – it may take a while but they want to know who did this and upset Khloe."

"The assistant that posted it on MJ's account made a genuine mistake – but that account is private and so one of her few thousand followers must have screenshotted the pic from there and that's how it 'leaked'.

MJ is named as the copyright holder of the photo in a statement shared by lawyers removing the photo from social media sites.

The legal notice reads: "We are counsel for Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon.

"Copies of a photograph, captured by our client, which captures her family member Khloe Kardashian in a private location (wearing a leopard print bikini), have been unlawfully posted online, without authorisation."

Although MJ owns the shot, it was Khloe's own team who posted it due to a "miscommunication".

And Khloe's crisis management team is reportedly "desperate to scrub the unedited bikini pic from the internet".

Due to "legal threats" from the Kardashians' team, copies of the photo have already been taken down, reports Page Six.

While her team described the photo as "beautiful", they explained they wanted it gone as it was not authorised.

Meanwhile, Khloe responded to backlash over the photo with a post on Instagram revealing what her real body looks like.

"PS, yes I did a live to show you all this ain't photoshopped," she wrote in the caption.

Chief of marketing for KKW Brands Tracey Romulus said in a statement, "The colour edited photo was taken of Khloe during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant.

"Khloe looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down."

And The Sun revealed today that Khloe is worried the photo will "haunt her" in the future.

An insider shared: "Khloe wants the photo down because she fears she'll be haunted by it for the next few years – that every time she posts a bikini picture of herself, everyone will compare it to the 'real her' and call her a fake.

"It's just a bad angle, but Khloe wants to shut the conversation down by getting the photo deleted."

Her weight has been a topic of discussion on Keeping Up With The Kardashians since the show first aired in 2007.

Khloe has said previously, "It's so funny because I didn't think I was the fat sister until people would call me that. And I was like, 'Am I?' Like I just didn't really think of myself as being fat."