Kid Sister is back for another season with Bailey Poching adding to the chaos, as the fourth wheel to Simone Nathan, Paul Williams and Roxie Mohebbi.

Kiwi comedy Kid Sister has a new addition, with an award-winning comedian joining its stars.

TVNZ's identity comedy Kid Sister is coming back for a second season with comedian Bailey Poching adding to the chaos, as the fourth wheel to the repartee Simone Nathan, Paul Williams and Roxie Mohebbi created two years ago.

Nathan wrote and produced the semi-autobiographical comedy, which is about her character Lulu navigating her train-wreck ride through life as a young Jewish woman dating across a religious divide, with love interest Ollie played by Williams.

Poching (Ngāti Whatua ki Kaipara, Sāmoa) was raised in Wakefield in the UK, and since living in Aotearoa has become a regular on 7 Days and took out Best Debut at last year’s NZ International Comedy Festival, alongside Anthony Crum, for their outrageous duo show Hot Filthy Garbage!.

He tells Spy his character Raymond on Kid Sister is a struggling actor and improviser flatting with Lulu, Ollie and Sina (Mohebbi).

“Ray is endearingly passionate and naive in a way that I think is a charming foil to Lulu’s first foray into the world of Auckland flatting,” Poching tells Spy.

Poching says he couldn’t have been more stoked to join an awesome cast that also includes Amanda Billing, Jeff Szusterman, Ari Boyland and Joe Nathan.

Poching is a big fan of Billing who, along with Szusterman, plays Lulu’s parents Keren and Siggy Emanuel.

This season has Lulu struggling to find her place in the world and she returns to lying about her relationship and her faith while coming to terms with how she feels about the child she gave away to her brother and sister-in-law.

Meanwhile Ollie starts his conversion to Judaism, which is the opposite of what Lulu was looking for in a boyfriend.

Poching says people who loved the first season will find the second to be an organic evolution of what came before.

“I think the show really asks some interesting questions about faith and culture in a really cool way.

“You get to see what it looks like when someone’s security in their faith gets tested.

“When you take those kinds of conversations and you package it all in this really delightful, funny and colourful world, it makes for something really special.”

Poching says Nathan is incredibly gifted at writing new and unheard stories, and as a comic he was interested in the ways in which he and the cast could present the realities through an honest and funny way.

Poching says fans of the show will like the energy between his character (who is part a chaos agent, part sweetheart) and that of Mohebbi’s.

“There’s a fun energy between Ray and Sina that plays out like a dumb cop/bad cop dynamic, especially in the face of all of Lulu’s shenanigans.”

Poching is now filming with fellow Kiwi actor Jay Ryan in Nunavut, northern Canada, as part of the cast of the Inuit comedy-drama North of North.

“The project releases next year on Netflix and I think it’s going to be something special,” he says.

Kid Sister season two premieres on Monday, June 17, on TVNZ+.