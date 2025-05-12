The good news is there are plenty of alternatives if you still need your reality TV fix. Here are a few suggestions for your next binge-watch that won’t leave your brain feeling fried.

Wholesome reality shows

If you occasionally need to be reminded that there are good people out there who are funny, kind, inspiring and creative, look no further than these reality shows.

Wholesome, bittersweet, genuinely interesting and just a little bizarre, these shows feature ordinary people, not aspiring influencers, and give some insight into parts of society you may not have given much thought to.

The Restaurant that Makes Mistakes

The second season of The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes features Kiwis living with young onset dementia. Photo / TVNZ

This New Zealand-made reality series follows New Zealanders living with dementia as they learn hospitality skills under Auckland restaurateur Ben Bayly.

Each one of the Kiwis featured on this show - and their families - have had a different experience with dementia as they come to terms with their diagnosis.

Here, they work together to run restaurant services under Bayly’s guidance. There are two seasons available to view on TVNZ+, by turns bittersweet, funny and emotional.

The Casketeers

Francis and Kaiora Tipene star in this reality TV series filmed in Aotearoa.

Available to view on TVNZ+, there are six seasons of the original series so far, as well as The Casketeers: Life and Death Around the World - a global twist on the original format.

The Tipenes introduce viewers to a side of life many of us don’t know much about - what really goes into running a funeral home in New Zealand.

Francis and Kaiora Tipene of The Casketeers. Photo / TVNZ

Old Enough

This documentary-style show filmed in Japan follows toddlers setting out on tasks designed to test their independence, from picking up grocery items to taking the bus. It may sound like a bizarre concept, but it’s strangely heartwarming to watch, as kids aged 2-5 years old learn new skills that boost their confidence.

It’s important to note that their parents and production staff preview the errands they will run and inform neighbours in the area what’s happening, while a safety crew and camera operators follow closely behind during filming.

It’s been airing for decades in Japan, with just two seasons available to view on Netflix in New Zealand.

Dating and relationship shows

There’s a reason there are so many reality TV shows about relationships these days - we all love a bit of real-life romance.

If you’re interested in shows about relationships that don’t involve dramatic dinner parties or beauty contests, here are a few other options to try.

Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind sees couples date and get engaged without seeing each other. Photo / Netflix

Netflix’s Love is Blind is MAFS without the focus on appearance-based attraction - at least, that was the idea when the show was created.

More recent seasons have devolved into drama between the couples rather than focusing on the marriages that do work out. If you do tune in, the first season of the original US series is arguably the best; it gave us some of the most successful couples in the franchise, including Cameron and Lauren.

Love on the Spectrum

Love on the Spectrum star Michael Theo. Photo / Netflix

Love On The Spectrum is an Australian Netflix dating show that follows several people with autism as they navigate the world of dating and relationships.

While it’s faced some criticism - for example, not all of the date locations chosen by producers are neurodivergent-friendly - it’s been lauded for its portrayal of what life with autism can be like.

Marriage or Mortgage

Couples decide between a lavish wedding or a house deposit on Marriage or Mortgage. Photo / Netflix

Netflix’s Marriage or Mortgage isn’t a dating show but it does highlight a dilemma faced by many modern couples: should you spend your savings on your dream wedding or your dream home?

Filmed in the US, it’s hosted by Nashville real estate agent Nichole Holmes and wedding planner Sarah Miller, as they each aim to win over clients.

Adventure and escapism shows

There’s nothing like judging the antics of the likes of Bear Grylls from the comfort of your couch.

If you like the stakes a little higher when it comes to reality TV, here are some adventure shows to add to your watchlist.

Tracked NZ

Tracked NZ follows eight teams of two as they navigate rugged South Island terrain. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

Survival series Tracked, filmed in the South Island, hit screens in 2023. Hosted by none other than UK hard-man Vinnie Jones, it followed eight teams of two adventurers from all over the world attempting to evade capture by elite SAS Trackers.

Available to view on ThreeNow, it’s a tense watch that’s worth it for Jones’ gruff commentary as host alone.

Alone

The Alone: Australia season 3 cast. Photo / Narelle Portanier

On Alone, contestants are dropped into an isolated area with a camera and a few necessities as they attempt to survive the wild - and the loneliness, each documenting their own experience along the way.

It’s been filmed all over the world from Norway to Canada, with the Australian series even featuring one brave Kiwi this year. It’s available to watch on TVNZ+.

The Mole

The Mole is a US game show dating back to 2001, with an updated version arriving on Netflix in 2022.

It follows 12 contestants undertaking a series of challenges to earn a cash prize, while trying to identify which one among them is the titular Mole attempting to sabotage their efforts.

If you’re well versed in New Zealand TV history, you might even remember the Kiwi version which aired for one season in 2000 and is remembered among Aotearoa’s worst-ever reality shows.