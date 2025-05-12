For many, the fallout continues long after the shows have aired, from fighting against the “villain edit” to losing their jobs; Kiwi MAFS bride Jacqui Burfoot and TV groom Ryan Donnelly are in the midst of an ongoing legal battle.
A quick group think with the Herald Lifestyle team shows most of us need a bit of a respite from toxic reality TV, where bad behaviour increases viewership and leaves us feeling complicit - or at least some secondhand stress and tension.
The good news is there are plenty of alternatives if you still need your reality TV fix. Here are a few suggestions for your next binge-watch that won’t leave your brain feeling fried.
Wholesome reality shows
If you occasionally need to be reminded that there are good people out there who are funny, kind, inspiring and creative, look no further than these reality shows.
Wholesome, bittersweet, genuinely interesting and just a little bizarre, these shows feature ordinary people, not aspiring influencers, and give some insight into parts of society you may not have given much thought to.
The Tipenes introduce viewers to a side of life many of us don’t know much about - what really goes into running a funeral home in New Zealand.
Old Enough
This documentary-style show filmed in Japan follows toddlers setting out on tasks designed to test their independence, from picking up grocery items to taking the bus. It may sound like a bizarre concept, but it’s strangely heartwarming to watch, as kids aged 2-5 years old learn new skills that boost their confidence.
It’s important to note that their parents and production staff preview the errands they will run and inform neighbours in the area what’s happening, while a safety crew and camera operators follow closely behind during filming.
It’s been airing for decades in Japan, with just two seasons available to view on Netflix in New Zealand.
Dating and relationship shows
There’s a reason there are so many reality TV shows about relationships these days - we all love a bit of real-life romance.
If you’re interested in shows about relationships that don’t involve dramatic dinner parties or beauty contests, here are a few other options to try.
Love Is Blind
Netflix’sLove is Blind is MAFS without the focus on appearance-based attraction - at least, that was the idea when the show was created.
More recent seasons have devolved into drama between the couples rather than focusing on the marriages that do work out. If you do tune in, the first season of the original US series is arguably the best; it gave us some of the most successful couples in the franchise, including Cameron and Lauren.
Love on the Spectrum
Love On The Spectrum is an Australian Netflix dating show that follows several people with autism as they navigate the world of dating and relationships.
While it’s faced some criticism - for example, not all of the date locations chosen by producers are neurodivergent-friendly - it’s been lauded for its portrayal of what life with autism can be like.
Marriage or Mortgage
Netflix’s Marriage or Mortgage isn’t a dating show but it does highlight a dilemma faced by many modern couples: should you spend your savings on your dream wedding or your dream home?
Filmed in the US, it’s hosted by Nashville real estate agent Nichole Holmes and wedding planner Sarah Miller, as they each aim to win over clients.
Adventure and escapism shows
There’s nothing like judging the antics of the likes of Bear Grylls from the comfort of your couch.
If you like the stakes a little higher when it comes to reality TV, here are some adventure shows to add to your watchlist.
Tracked NZ
Survival series Tracked, filmed in the South Island, hit screens in 2023. Hosted by none other than UK hard-man Vinnie Jones, it followed eight teams of two adventurers from all over the world attempting to evade capture by elite SAS Trackers.
Available to view on ThreeNow, it’s a tense watch that’s worth it for Jones’ gruff commentary as host alone.
On Alone, contestants are dropped into an isolated area with a camera and a few necessities as they attempt to survive the wild - and the loneliness, each documenting their own experience along the way.