'Love On The Spectrum' dating show announces season 2 — and Michael will star again

Everyone's favourite participant will be back in his quest for love. Photo / Netflix

"Love On The Spectrum", the Australian dating show that matched people with disabilities looking for love, has announced a second season is coming.

The show, which was a hit on Netflix earlier this year, will return in 2021 with a new lineup of dating prospects - and some old favourites.

The show's production company, ABC, has confirmed that Michael - who was an undoubtedly fan favourite in season 1, will return to the show next year, and continue on his quest for love.

Someone's up for some interesting dates in the new season of Love On The Spectrum in 2021. #LOTSAU #ABCyours pic.twitter.com/9cMP4rhwDg — abctv (@ABCTV) November 25, 2020

Michael, from Wollongong, won hearts all over Australia and New Zealand when the first season of the match-making show aired on Netflix earlier this year.

"Love On The Spectrum" was acclaimed by critics and audience alike, for providing an insightful look into the lives of people with disabilities.

Viewers are already looking forward to 2021 and the release of the second season.

Other than the fact it will be out next year and feature Michael, no other details have yet been released.

@ABCTV announces 2021 line up with many fab shows coming up. I for one can’t wait to see more of Michael and his search for romance in a return of “perhaps the greatest reality show ever made” Love on the Spectrum for series 2 #LoveontheSpectrum #upfronts #lotsau #ABCYours pic.twitter.com/MLW00F1zp0 — Stephen Oliver (@stephengoliver) November 25, 2020